iPhone 14 Event On September 7: What To Expect

Apple is rumored to be holding its iPhone 14 event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Here’s what devices and software Apple is expected to unveil.

Rumors have it that Apple will hold its iPhone 14 event on September 7, 2022. That comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who cites “people with knowledge of the matter.”

To be clear, Appel hasn’t announced its iPhone 14 event will take place on September 7th, but Bloomberg’s report does add up. Apple almost always waits until after Labor Day to hold its annual iPhone event and Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5th this year.

However, Apple usually holds its events on Tuesday, so why the Wednesday date? The answer is simple: when Apple holds its annual iPhone event in the same week as Labor Day (which is always on a Monday), the company always moves the event from Tuesday to Wednesday. This is to give members of the media a chance to travel to Cupertino without disturbing their holiday plans.

If Bloomberg’s report is right, Apple will likely announce the September 7 date sometime during the week of August 29th.

How Will The September 7 iPhone Event Be Held?

The September 7 iPhone event is rumored to be pre-recorded again this year. Apple used to do these events streamed live, but when the pandemic hit in 2020, Apple switched to pre-recorded events – and it seems like the company is intent on sticking with this.

Pre-recorded events give Apple much more control over the look and production of the event – and helps to avoid any embarrassing live demo mistakes. However, some members of the press are expected to be invited to Cupertino to get an immediate hands-on with the products announced right after the pre-recorded event ends.

What To Expect At The September 7 iPhone Event: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro

Obviously, the star of the September 7 iPhone Event will be the new iPhone 14 series. That series is expected to consist of four iPhone 14 models:

A 6.1-inch iPhone 14

A 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max

A 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

A 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

The newest entry in the series is the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. For the first time, the entry-level model of the iPhone series will come in two screen sizes, matching the screen sizes of the Pro models.

However, there will be MAJOR differences in the internals and cameras of the phones this year. For starters, the iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 chipset, while the iPhone 14 Pro models will get the new A16 chipset.

The iPhone 14 models will also retain a max 12MP dual-lens camera system while the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a triple-lens camera system with a max lens of 48MP.

The iPhone 14 models are also expected to retain the notch, while the iPhone 14 models are expected to ditch the notch for a pill shape cutout.

What To Expect At The September 7 iPhone Event: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE & Apple Watch Pro

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to be unveiled at the September 7 iPhone Event. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not rumored to be that different than the Apple Watch Series 7. The screen size should stay the same and the S8 processor is rumored to be just a repackaged S7 chip.

But Apple is expected to debut the Apple Watch Pro, which should have a more robust, rugged design, a larger screen size, and longer battery life. It’s also rumored to cost $999.

Finally, Apple is said to be introducing an updated Apple Watch SE model.

What To Expect At The September 7 iPhone Event: iOS 16 & watchOS 9

Apple is also expected to release the latest iOS 16 and watchOS 9 operating system shortly after the event ends – perhaps by Friday, September 9th.

The new iPhone 14 models are expected to go on sale on Friday, September 16.

