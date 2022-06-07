FREE STUFF

Apple Watch Series 7 Reviews: Is It Worth Buying? 

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/07/22
If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch you can buy right now – here’s why… 

The Apple Watch is not perfect. For all of its positives, there are still plenty of caveats like its rubbish battery life, lack of support for third-party watch faces, and the fact that it hasn’t really changed a jot since it first launched way back when. 

But as a smartwatch for iPhone users, it remains unparalleled. It does all the computer-on-your-wrist stuff you’d expect from a smartwatch and a bunch more besides. If you’re a serious athlete, you’re still going to be better off with a Garmin. But for average users, the Apple Watch is still the de facto smartwatch platform for iPhone users. 

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch. It features a larger display, improved dust resistance, faster charging via USB Type C, and speed improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6. But is this enough to upgrade from an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch Series 5? We’ll find out shortly. 

First, let’s take a look at the Apple Watch Series 7’s specs to see what you’re dealing with in terms of hardware and components. After this, we’ll take a look at a cross section of Apple Watch Series 7 reviews to see what the general consensus on this update is, and after that, we’ll explore whether or not the Apple Watch Series 7 is worth buying… 

Apple Watch Series 7 Specs 

  • Watch Sizes: 41mm or 45mm
  • Dimensions: 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm
  • Screen Type: Retina LTPO OLED
  • CPU: Apple S7
  • Battery Size: 309 mAh
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • IP Rating: IP6X
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max
  • Colors: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Green, Red
  • Operating System: watchOS

Apple Watch Series 7 – What’s New? 

As with its iPhones, Apple’s approach to the design of its Apple Watch is fairly conservative. It doesn’t like to rock the boat too much. This means nearly all Apple Watch models look fairly similar. The Apple Watch Series 7 is no exception – although it does have a larger display and a slightly more rounded design. You also get faster charging too which is handy given that its battery life is still a rather meager 18 hours. 

In terms of new features, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s current flagship model. It picks up where the Apple Watch Series 6 left off, so you get all the usual features – things like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, an always-on display, and V02 Max sensors – as well as the nicest, most premium build quality (compared to its cheaper SE model). 

The big changes with the Apple Watch Series 7, however, relate to its display, it is now bigger, brighter, and more detailed. The display also has an ALWAYS ON mode too. The Apple Watch 7 is now more durable than ever before with an IP6X and a WR50 rating for dust and water. And it can now charge 33% faster than the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple says 8 minutes of charging will provide eight hours of usage. 

You also have new sizes, 41mm and 45mm, as well as options for GPS-only and GPS + LTE models, as well as all the usual Apple Watch features we know and love. As updates go, then, the Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a massive update, it’s more of a refinement of what came before. But the inclusion of slightly larger displays and faster charging are welcome additions. 

But is the Apple Watch Series 7 worth buying in 2022? Let’s now take a look at some Apple Watch Series 7 reviews to find out what reviewers made of Apple’s newest Apple Watch model. 

Apple Watch Series 7 Reviews

80

Tech Radar

It’s not that much of an upgrade over last year – the main difference we’d like to point out in our Apple Watch 7 is the screen, which is 20% larger. It still packs the impressive feature set that makes it well worthy of your consideration, and it’s definitely the best Apple Watch yet, and the best smartwatch… but only marginally.

While most will be buying this Watch so that they don’t have to take their phone out of their pocket as often, or because they want a decent fitness companion, you’re also getting good heart rate monitoring and a range of useful apps, all wrapped in an attractive package.

The power inside hasn’t been upgraded year on year, so although the chip here is called the S7, it brings no power advantage – it’s just been reconfigured to allow for the slightly larger design. That’s not to say you’ll want for power, as everything runs super-smoothly on the Watch 7, with the intuitive WatchOS 8 platform allowing you to start a workout, view images or read messages with ease.

100

T3

The Apple Watch Series 7 remains the best smartwatch on the market, in T3’s opinion. That’s no surprise – it’s like the Series 6, but gently improved, and other watches haven’t surpassed it in the meantime.

If you have a Series 6, there’s no real impetus to upgrade, you’ll be pleased to hear (or, at least, your wallet will be). I’d say that’s probably true for Series 5 users too – though if you have the cash and are keen on having the pulse oxygen sensor and faster charging, I certainly wouldn’t blame you.

But the temptation to upgrade will be strong for anyone with Apple Watch 4 and earlier, though. You’d be stepping up to getting the Always-On screen as well as the pulse oxygen sensor, and improved sensors in lots of other ways too, including more accurate heart rate sensing and a much better compass for directions. Plus the faster charging.

The Apple Watch 7 may not be a revolution, but that’s okay – it’s the best smartwatch so far, building on what Apple’s done before, and making it even more accessible and useful.

90

Tom’s Guide

We saw it happen with smartphones. Bezels shrank and displays grew until we wound up with the giant phones and phablets we have now. With its bigger screen, I can’t help but believe the Apple Watch is destined to take a similar path to independence.

The smartwatch is already an extension of your iPhone on your wrist, but it’s clearly capable of becoming more than an accessory.

It’s the top smartwatch choice for anyone with an iPhone, and easily the best Apple Watch ever. The keyboard makes a difference, and if there was finally a time to fully recommend adding Cellular support to your smartwatch, it’s now.

100

Guardian

There wasn’t a lot wrong with last year’s Series 6, so a bigger, better screen and faster charging add to an already winning experience.

It is still expensive, even if it is £10 cheaper than last year, and the lack of third-party watch faces means you’re stuck using only those that are built in. Sleep tracking could be better, too, but the rest of the health features are top-class.

It is not worth upgrading from a recent Apple Watch. But for those with worn-out models or looking for their first smartwatch for the iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best you can buy.

90

PC MAG

The Apple Watch Series 7 builds upon its class-leading predecessor with a larger screen, faster charging, and improved durability. Between the hardware updates, ample health and safety features, and unrivaled third-party app selection, it offers the best smartwatch experience you can get today, earning it our Editors’ Choice award.

If you already own an Apple Watch Series 6, however, you don’t need to rush out and buy the Series 7. While the larger screen makes it easier to read text and tap buttons and provides a more beautiful canvas for your watch face of choice, that’s really the most significant change from the previous model. Otherwise, they offer the same excellent user experience.

100

Expert Reviews

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a very good smartwatch. In fact, it’s the best smartwatch you can buy. It does everything the Series 6 did only slightly better, with a larger screen, a sleeker look, better durability and faster charging. I’m not happy that Apple hasn’t upgraded the battery life at all but it seems, until something drastic happens, that Apple Watch users are stuck with one to two days between charges.

If you can live with that, then the Apple Watch Series 7 replaces the Series 6 as the de facto best smartwatch money can buy. You probably shouldn’t splash out if your Series 6 or Series 5 is still going strong but if you’re buying your first smartwatch as an iPhone user or your current Apple Watch is showing signs of wear and tear, then it’s pretty much a no brainer.

100

Pocket-Lint

Compared to the Series 3 the screen is now huge – it’s 50 percent bigger – and delivers several other benefits aside from the screen’s subtle curving-around-the-edges design.

Having come to the Series 7 from the Series 6, the screen upgrade is a smaller improvement than it might sound, but there are still subtle benefits in day-to-day usage. The buttons are bigger, for example, making it easier to interact with the Watch.

There’s also a new swipe-friendly QWERTY keyboard, which uses Apple’s QuickPath tech to make replying to messages a lot faster.

Is The Apple Watch Series 7 Worth It?

If you don’t currently own an Apple Watch or you’re running an older model like the Apple Watch Series 3 or 4, then there is a very strong case for getting the Apple Watch Series 7: it has a much larger, better-looking display, a nicer, more premium design, stacks more power, and features, and it will charge up 33% faster – these are all very good things.

If you’re running a new Apple Watch, like the Series 5 or Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 7 probably isn’t worth upgrading to. Sure, there are changes here and there but in the grand scheme of things, there is very little present on the Apple Watch Series 7 to warrant existing Watch 5 and Watch 6 users going out and buying one.

The Apple Watch Series 7 itself, as a platform, is as good as ever though. If you run an iPhone, the Apple Watch really is the only game in town. And because Apple’s been doing this for so long, it has really got its software to the point where it is now more or less untouchable by the competition – it’s just so slick and perfectly optimized. Google and the rest of the crowd are a ways behind in this regard.

The bottom line here is simple: if you’re running an older Apple Watch model, the Apple Watch Series 7 is well worth an upgrade. It packs in enough new features and changes, things like its larger display and plethora of health tracking features, so you’ll feel very much like you’ve had a big upgrade. If you’re running an Apple Watch 5 or 6, you’ll probably want to sit this one out and wait for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

