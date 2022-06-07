Apple Watch Series 7 Reviews: Is It Worth Buying? 

If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch you can buy right now – here’s why…

The Apple Watch is not perfect. For all of its positives, there are still plenty of caveats like its rubbish battery life, lack of support for third-party watch faces, and the fact that it hasn’t really changed a jot since it first launched way back when.

But as a smartwatch for iPhone users, it remains unparalleled. It does all the computer-on-your-wrist stuff you’d expect from a smartwatch and a bunch more besides. If you’re a serious athlete, you’re still going to be better off with a Garmin. But for average users, the Apple Watch is still the de facto smartwatch platform for iPhone users.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch. It features a larger display, improved dust resistance, faster charging via USB Type C, and speed improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6. But is this enough to upgrade from an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch Series 5? We’ll find out shortly.

First, let’s take a look at the Apple Watch Series 7’s specs to see what you’re dealing with in terms of hardware and components. After this, we’ll take a look at a cross section of Apple Watch Series 7 reviews to see what the general consensus on this update is, and after that, we’ll explore whether or not the Apple Watch Series 7 is worth buying…

Apple Watch Series 7 Specs Watch Sizes: 41mm or 45mm

Dimensions: 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm

Screen Type: Retina LTPO OLED

CPU: Apple S7

Battery Size: 309 mAh

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 32GB

IP Rating: IP6X

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max

Colors: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Green, Red

Operating System: watchOS

Apple Watch Series 7 – What’s New?

As with its iPhones, Apple’s approach to the design of its Apple Watch is fairly conservative. It doesn’t like to rock the boat too much. This means nearly all Apple Watch models look fairly similar. The Apple Watch Series 7 is no exception – although it does have a larger display and a slightly more rounded design. You also get faster charging too which is handy given that its battery life is still a rather meager 18 hours.

Save

In terms of new features, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s current flagship model. It picks up where the Apple Watch Series 6 left off, so you get all the usual features – things like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, an always-on display, and V02 Max sensors – as well as the nicest, most premium build quality (compared to its cheaper SE model).

The big changes with the Apple Watch Series 7, however, relate to its display, it is now bigger, brighter, and more detailed. The display also has an ALWAYS ON mode too. The Apple Watch 7 is now more durable than ever before with an IP6X and a WR50 rating for dust and water. And it can now charge 33% faster than the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple says 8 minutes of charging will provide eight hours of usage.

You also have new sizes, 41mm and 45mm, as well as options for GPS-only and GPS + LTE models, as well as all the usual Apple Watch features we know and love. As updates go, then, the Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a massive update, it’s more of a refinement of what came before. But the inclusion of slightly larger displays and faster charging are welcome additions.

But is the Apple Watch Series 7 worth buying in 2022? Let’s now take a look at some Apple Watch Series 7 reviews to find out what reviewers made of Apple’s newest Apple Watch model.

Apple Watch Series 7 Reviews

80

100

90

100

90

100

100

Is The Apple Watch Series 7 Worth It?

If you don’t currently own an Apple Watch or you’re running an older model like the Apple Watch Series 3 or 4, then there is a very strong case for getting the Apple Watch Series 7: it has a much larger, better-looking display, a nicer, more premium design, stacks more power, and features, and it will charge up 33% faster – these are all very good things.

If you’re running a new Apple Watch, like the Series 5 or Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 7 probably isn’t worth upgrading to. Sure, there are changes here and there but in the grand scheme of things, there is very little present on the Apple Watch Series 7 to warrant existing Watch 5 and Watch 6 users going out and buying one.

The Apple Watch Series 7 itself, as a platform, is as good as ever though. If you run an iPhone, the Apple Watch really is the only game in town. And because Apple’s been doing this for so long, it has really got its software to the point where it is now more or less untouchable by the competition – it’s just so slick and perfectly optimized. Google and the rest of the crowd are a ways behind in this regard.

The bottom line here is simple: if you’re running an older Apple Watch model, the Apple Watch Series 7 is well worth an upgrade. It packs in enough new features and changes, things like its larger display and plethora of health tracking features, so you’ll feel very much like you’ve had a big upgrade. If you’re running an Apple Watch 5 or 6, you’ll probably want to sit this one out and wait for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More