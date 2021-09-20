How Much is The iPhone 13 Per Month? UK Contract Options…

Apple’s iPhone 13 range is official. But how much does the iPhone 13 cost per month? Let’s take a look at some of the best contract offers from the biggest UK networks

If you’re looking to upgrade to the iPhone 13, you’re probably wondering how much the phone costs to run per month. This is a good question. Apple hasn’t changed the price too much on this year’s model. But when you’re talking about contracts, things can get confusing quickly.

The main reason for this is that the price of the iPhone 13 will vary depending on the phone network you’re looking at – it could be cheaper at one place and more expensive at another. You then need to think about things like contract length and how much data you need.

See? It just got confusing. In order to quickly answer the question – how much does the iPhone 13 cost per month – I’ve pulled in the latest deals and pricing from the UK’s main phone networks. This way, you can see all the pricing in one place.

And once you can see how much each network charges for the iPhone 13 on contract, you can then pick the one that is best for you. Just keep in mind that the cheapest option is usually the longest contract with the least amount of data. Ideally, you’ll want unlimited data or a minimum of 10-20GB per month.

iPhone 13 Price Per Month – Three, EE, Vodafone & O2

Which UK iPhone 13 Deal is Best?

The upfront cost for the iPhone 13, across all major UK phone networks, is more or less the same – it’s either £29 or £30, depending on which network you go with. In this respect, all the networks are evenly matched.

But when it comes to the monthly cost of the iPhone 13 on contract, things change pretty dramatically. For instance, with Three you can get the iPhone 13 with unlimited data for £31 per month – this is a pretty good deal.

Meanwhile, at O2, you’ll pay £48 per month and £30 upfront for the iPhone 13, although with this deal you do not get unlimited data; instead, O2 offers 150GB of 4G and 5G data per month.

Similarly, EE’s iPhone 13 deals are pretty expensive compared to Three and Vodafone’s. With EE, the iPhone 13 costs £42 per month and that only gets you 40GB of data, making it more expensive than both Three and Vodafone, and you get lower amounts of data.

Which is the best deal? Personally, I’d go with Three – it offers truly unlimited data, including 5G, and its prices for the iPhone 13 are very competitive: £31 per month with a £29 upfront fee and unlimited data is just about as good as it gets in the UK right now.

You can check out all the changes Apple made to the iPhone 13 below. Or, if you want more detail, check out our detailed overview of the iPhone 13 range here.

iPhone 13 Updates List iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.

All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.

The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.

iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.

The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.

The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.

All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.

Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.