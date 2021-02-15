Which Xiaomi Phone Has The Best Camera?

You want a Xiaomi phone but you don’t know which one has the best camera? Well, here’s your answer – and best options for right now



Xiaomi phones are great. They cost less than Apple and Samsung phones, pack in much the same spec and hardware, and they look great.

Xiaomi makes quite a few phones these days. But its more recent, the Xiaomi Mi 11, is the best with respect to overall performance and camera performance.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 108MP main camera that is backed up by the following supplementary camera modules:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Specs:

108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm

For this reason, if you’re looking to buy a Xiaomi phone in 2021, and you want the best possible camera performance, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is the one to go for – it is up there with the best of them.

Is it better than the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s though? It’s close. But Samsung’s new camera system does appear to have the edge over the Mi 11, as you can see in the video below:

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – CAMERA TEST

However, there is talk about a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro model dropping in June, just in time for the release of the Snapdragon 888+ release.

This phone, if it is a true Pro model, could address some of the performance issues on the Mi 11’s camera, bringing it more inline with Apple and Samsung’s current ultra-flagships.

Other Xiaomi Phones With Good Cameras?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 isn’t exactly a cheap phone; you’re looking at $699.99 for the phone itself which is only $100 cheaper than the iPhone 12.

It is still a damn-sight cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, which, fully maxed-out, is almost 60% more expensive.

But the #1 reason people by Xiaomi phones is because of the cost – they’re usually super cheap and very good in the specs department.

And right now, next to the Xiaomi Mi 11, your next best bet, with respect to camera tech, is probably the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 5G – it has a 120Hz display and an amazing 108MP main camera that, when combined with its other modules, listed below, makes it one hell of a setup.

RedMi 9 5G Camera

6.67-inch FHD+ Punch-hole 120Hz display.

Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC processor.

108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, a 16MP selfie camera.

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS2.1 flash storage.

4820mAh battery, support 33W fast charging.

MIUI 12 base on Android 10 OS.

And best of all? The Redmi Note 9 5G retails for less than $300.

Or, better than half the price of the $699.99 Xiaomi Mi 11.

The RedMi Note 9 5G, as the name implies, comes with 5G support, the same very-impressive CPU as the Pixel 5, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, and 33W fast charging out the box.

With RAM, you have options for 6GB or 8GB and with storage, 128GB or 256GB. Battery life is great too, thanks to its 4820mAh cell that, when combined with its 33W fast charge, means you’ll never have to worry about battery life again.

In fact, I’d go as far as saying it is one of the best value phones on the market right now.

