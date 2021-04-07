The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is HERE and it packs in some truly insane specs. But how does it compare to the equally compelling Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro? Let’s find out with a side-by-side Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro comparison…

If you’re in the market for a new Xiaomi phone, and you don’t want the Xiaomi Mi 11 because you’ve been bowled over by the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, you also have another – cheaper – option to consider: the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro. Not that we’re trying to confuse you…

The RedMi Note 10 Pro is a great phone but unlike the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, it keeps very much in line with Xiaomi’s usual pricing which is to say it is a lot cheaper than the latest Xiaomi flagship.

But how do the two phones compare in general? And which is the best option for you? Let’s take a look at how they compare in a straight-up Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro specs shoot-out…

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Display Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches Display Type & Resolution AMOLED (120Hz) 1440 x 3200 pixels AMOLED (120Hz) 1080p Dimensions 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm CPU Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 732G RAM 8GB or 12GB 6GB or 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 64GB or 128GB Camera Tech 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, 1.4µm;

48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 128˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Android Version Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Android 11, MIUI 12 5G YES YES Expandable Storage NO YES Battery Size Li-Po 5000 mAh Li-Po 5020 mAh Wired Charging Speed 67W 33W Wireless Charging Speed 67W N/A Color Options Ceramic White, Ceramic Black Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze Price VIEW LATEST DEALS VIEW LATEST DEALS

Main Differences?

The big differences, meaning the stuff you’ll notice most, relate to the phones’ CPUs and camera technology. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features on of the most advanced camera modules on the market right now – it is as good as anything from Apple, Google and/or Samsung.

The Camera is What You’re Paying For…

And this is what you’re really paying all that extra money for: next-level camera specifications. As you can see in the table above, the Mi 11 Ultra runs three massively potent sensors inside its main camera module:

50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, 1.4µm;

48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, OIS, 5x optical zoom

48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 128˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm,

And while the RedMi Note 10 Pro’s camera is no slouch with its 108MP main sensor, it simply cannot compete with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra when it comes to overall performance.

Save Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Save Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Save Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra



Can you name another phone that runs a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP periscope lens, and a third 48MP ultrawide lens? I can’t. And that is what makes the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra so special; it basically takes what Apple and Samsung did with their flagships and ups the ante considerably.

Performance

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon CPU, the Snapdragon 888. This brings next-generation performance, speed, and optimisations. As CPUs go, the 888 is just about as good as it gets now in the Android market.

The RedMi Note 10 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 732G; again, this is a powerful chipset but it is not quite as beefy as the 888. You get things like 5G and great overall performance, but if you’re after the fastest possible performance, the Mi 11 Ultra is the one to go for – it ships with 12GB of RAM too.

Of course, you will pay over £1000/$1000 for the Mi 11 Ultra, while the RedMi Note 10 Pro can be had for less than £300/$300. Is there a near-£700 difference between these two phones? I’d argue there isn’t – not where it counts, anyway.

Save

Save Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro

Save Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro

Save Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro



The RedMi Note 10 Pro is a stunning phone in its own right; it has a 120Hz OLED display, plenty of decent specs where it counts, and it has a very impressive camera that is fronted by Samsung’s very impressive 108MP ISOCELL sensor.

The RedMi Note 10 Pro also has a larger battery and, because it has a lower resolution display, this means it will last longer than the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11 Ultra does have INSANELY fast charging abilities, though – you’re looking at 67W for both wireless and wired charging. And right now that is the best you’ll get on the market. Nothing else comes even remotely close.

Closing Thoughts

I do like Xiaomi phones. I’ve used plenty in my time, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely something of a departure for the company – in a good way! It is the first time Xiaomi has directly gone after Apple and Samsung’s high-end users. And it is doing so very aggressively.

Apple and Samsung are heavily invested on camera tech, but Xiaomi – at least on paper – has managed to outdo both of them with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s camera module. The performance you’ll get from this setup is likely to be market-leading.

Save

And that is why you’ll pay the big bucks for it. If you just want a great phone with a good camera that’ll run and perform solidly, save yourself £700/$700 and go with the RedMi Note 10 Pro – it’s still a killer phone but unlike the Mi 11 Ultra it will not financially ruin you.

Me? I’d be more than happy with either. But if I had to use my own money, I’d be going with the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro – it just delivers so much value for money. And for me that is more important than a fancy camera module.

Still, if you’re a flagship lover and you want the best camera tech available, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is well worth a look. No doubt about that…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE