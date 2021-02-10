Xiaomi Mi 11? I’m More Tempted By Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 5G…

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 5G has a 120Hz display, 5G, and a quad-lens camera fronted by a 108MP sensor. And it costs less than $300…

In a recession hit, pandemic-riddled world, dropping the best part of $800 on a phone might not be the best idea.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 is a killer phone, to be sure.

But if you want to play it safe and get yourself a proper bargain, you need to look elsewhere in the Xiaomi range…

And right now, one of the more popular Xiaomi phones on the planet can be picked up for just $269 – and that, my friends, is a proper recession-proof price tag.

The phone I’m talking about, of course, is the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 5G and, as you can see below, the handset does not scrimp when it comes to specs.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ Punch-hole 120Hz display.

Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC processor.

108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, a 16MP selfie camera.

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS2.1 flash storage.

4820mAh battery, support 33W fast charging.

MIUI 12 base on Android 10 OS.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 5G Price – It’s Pretty Bonkers…

Digging into the specs a little, you’ll see that the RedMi Note 9 5G does not pull any punches when it comes to hardware and/or specs.

You have quad-lens camera module fronted by a 108MP main sensor. Next to this you have an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait depth-of-field lens.

That’s a pretty decent setup for $269, right?

But it doesn’t end there. You also get a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 730G CPU, 128GB of storage and support for MicroSD cards too.

And with Samsung killing off SD-support on its Galaxy S21 range of phones, the RedMi Note 9 5G is well worth a look – especially if you’re looking to save some dollars in 2021.

And don’t think Xiaomi has cheaped-out on the processor here either; the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 uses the same CPU as the Pixel 5 – and that phone performs brilliantly.

I know this because it the phone I have been using for the last six months.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 Battery Life

With 5G and a 120Hz display, you’re going to need all the battery life you can shake a stick at. Fortunately, Xiaomi has outfitted the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 with a sizeable 4820mAh battery.

And it even includes support for 33W fast charge. And you get a cable in the box.

What colors does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G come in? You have three options: Black, Blue, and Green. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 and Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.

The phone comes unlocked and will run on the following network/carriers: GSM, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, TDD-LTE, LTE-FDD.

With bands, you have the following support: 2G GSM: B2/3/5/8, 3G WCDMA: B1/2/5/8, LTE TDD: TDD-LTE: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41; 4G LTE – FDD: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8;5G: n1/n3/n41/n78/n79.

Interested? You Can Pick One Up Today For $269.99 via GIZTOP

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE