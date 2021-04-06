The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is official and the phone itself is incredible. But how fast is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra wireless charging? Let’s find out…

When it comes to innovation in the wireless charging world, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, and RealMe are leading the way. But the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the fastest wireless charging around – it’ll do 67W wired and wireless charging.

And, trust me, that is positively RAPID. Keep in mind that even the most expensive, modern iPhone you can buy – the iPhone 12 Pro Max – will only muster 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will do 25W.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The current record for wireless charging was 50W, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra blows that number out of the water. But how fast is 67W wireless charging? Very fast – it’ll charge up around 4x faster than an iPhone that is wired charging.

To put that figure into context, you could charge the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, wirelessly, from zero to 100% four times in the time it’d take the iPhone 12 to complete one recharge cycle. With the Mi 11 Ultra, you’ll be able to take it from 0% to 100% charge inside 30 minutes, wirelessly.

10W Reverse Wireless Charging

Another cool thing about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is that it features 10W reverse charging, so you can use the phone to recharge other peripherals including phones and headphones. Just place them on the phone and they’ll start charging up. And 10W is pretty speedy too, especially for reverse wireless charging.

Inside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, you have a 5000mAh battery. This is pretty sizeable too, and it should deliver exceptional performance across the board, meaning all day performance – even with heavy usage.

And even if you do push the phone too hard, a quick 10 minute top-up, either on a charging mat or via a cable, will fill it back up to 100%.

The Most Ultra of 2021’s Currently Ultra Flagship Phones

Xiaomi unleashed the Xiaomi Mi 11 earlier this year to rave reviews. But we knew the company would return with an even higher spec model. At the time, we thought this phone would be called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

Turns out Xiaomi wanted to use a more fitting, timely name, so what we got instead was the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – a phone designed to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both in terms of price and specifications and hardware. And price too.

Xiaomi has not confirmed how much the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will cost, although given the price of the Mi 11 and the fact that this phone has significantly better specs, you’re going to be looking at over £1000 for the handset when it gets a release date in April 2021.

But this shouldn’t come as a surprise, not when you consider that it ships with 5G, 12GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 888 CPU, and one of the most advanced camera modules on the market which features a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto (5x optical, 120x digital zoom), and a 20MP selfie camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra even features a viewfinder on its rear camera module, so you can use the main camera to take selfies. And you won’t find this kind of feature on any other phone on the market – Xiaomi knows influencers will love and use this feature, so it is a very savvy gimmick to have included.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get a release date in China and the UK at some point in April. There will not be an official US release date, however, as Xiaomi does not officially sell its phones in the US, although there will be specialist retailers where you can import the phone.

