Xiaomi just took the wraps off its new RedMi Note 10 series, featuring a trio of new models in the form of the RedMi Note 10, RedMi Note 10 Pro, and RedMi Note 10 Pro Max…

Picking up where the excellent Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 left off, the new Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 series brings new design language, new chipsets, Android 11, and a bunch of pretty major updates – the Pro Max model is epic.

Let’s take a look at each phone individually to see how they compare.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 – The Entry-Level Model

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 is the cheapest of the bunch. It comes with a 6.4in Super AMOLED display at 60Hz and you get 4GB/6GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery w/ 33W fast charge, and a triple lens camera fronted by a 48MP sensor.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro – The Mid-Tier Model

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro steps things in up in a couple of areas; it has 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a 120Hz 6.7in Super AMOLED screen, and a quad-lens camera fronted by a 68MP sensor. You also have a 5020mAh battery w/ 33W fast charge and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Max – The Flagship

Topping out the range is the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Max. This phone features a 108MP sensor as part of its quad-lens camera module. And that is very much a first for a phone at this price point.

On top of this, you have a 5020mAh battery, a 120Hz 6.7in Super AMOLED display, 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The standout feature here, obviously, is the camera. Xiaomi recently used the same sensor in its mightily impressive Xiaomi Mi 11.

Here, you’ll pay A LOT less for it.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 vs. Note 10 Pro vs Note 10 Pro Max – Specs Comparison

RedMi 10 Pro Max RedMi 10 Pro RedMi 10 Display 6.67” Super AMOLED 6.67” Super AMOLED 6.43” Super AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 60Hz RAM 6/8GB 8GB LPDDR4X 6/8GB 8GB LPDDR4X 4/6GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 64/128GB UFS 2.2 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Rear camera 108+8+5+2MP 64+8+5+2MP 48+8+2+2MP Front camera 16MP 16MP 13MP Battery 5,020mAh, 33W 5,020mAh, 33W 5,000mAh, 33W Thickness 8.1mm 8.1mm 8.3mm Weight 192 grams 192 grams 178.8 grams Starting price Rs 18,999 Rs 15,999 Rs 11,999

Release Date & Price

The new range of Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 phones will be available to buy from March 16 via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Studio stores.

So far, only Indian prices have been confirmed. But all the phones are decidedly inexpensive, as you’d expect, so you can expect to be paying way less than $300/£300 for the Pro Max model once it comes to the UK/US markets.

