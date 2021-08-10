Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs LEAK w/ SD888 & 4400mAh Battery

10/08/2021
Aug 10, 2021

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s August 11 launch, nearly all of its core specs and updates have been confirmed…

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get officially launched on August 11, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

And if you cannot wait until tomorrow to see what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is packing, good news – the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just leaked online via WinFuture.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs

According to the leak, here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with regards to specs and hardware updates:

  • 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixel) 120Hz Display
  • Snapdragon 888
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 256GB or 512GB Storage
  • Camera: 12MP+12MP+12MP
  • Battery: 4400mAh

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in the following color options: Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. And it will retail for  €1,899 ($2,235 / £1,610 / AU$3,035) which makes it cheaper than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design

As for the design, not too much is known about the changes Samsung has planned for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 device. I’d expect improvements to the hinge, reduction in the thickness of the device, likely why the battery is so small, and some cosmetic tweaks to differentiate it from the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The phone will also be IPX8 water and dust resistant too, a first for Samsung’s foldable devices.

Here’s a selection of leaked images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as you can see, not too much has changed – although it does look like a smart update.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pictures

Will Galaxy Z Fold 3 Get S-Pen Support?

One thing we’re really excited about is the prospect of Samsung’s S-Pen coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This has been rumored for ages now, and we’ll find out tomorrow whether or not the S-Pen will work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the S-Pen will live on inside its foldable and other flagship devices now that the Galaxy Note brand is no more. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 would benefit hugely from S-Pen, just as the Galaxy S22 will once it gets official early next year.

Multiple leakers, including Evan Blass, claim the S-Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a dead-cert, so it is looking really good for fans of the S-Pen (and Samsung’s now-defunct Note series), as the S-Pen will live on inside Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Could the Galaxy Z Fold 3 be the foldable device that finally makes foldable devices mainstream? I have my doubts. For me, it is still way too expensive. I’d never buy a phone that cost this much. But with the added addition of the S-Pen, perhaps the series will win over a few new users in 2021/22 and beyond?

