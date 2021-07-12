Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date & Specs: All The Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be Samsung’s next, big flagship release. Launching in 2022, the Galaxy S22 rumors are now starting to appear. Here’s all the latest information…

During the first quarter of the new year, we’ll see a new flagship phone from Samsung. Likely called the Samsung Galaxy S22, this next installment is already starting to take shape with rumors and leaks popping up on a weekly basis.

There will be a trio of Galaxy S22 phones, most likely, in the form of the base model Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Pro, and, of course, the main event: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Like the Galaxy S21 before it, we expect Samsung to continue its aggressive approach to pricing. There will be new specs, new design language, and plenty of new features to get excited about, as well as deeper integration with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 – Everything You Need To Know…

In order to get a better idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be like prior to its launch, we’ve been closely following all the latest leaks and rumors about its specs, release date, and potential price.

All the most current and up-to-date information are included below. This page will be constantly updated with new information as it becomes available, so keep it bookmarked and check back for updates…

Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date

Nothing is known about Samsung’s plan for the Galaxy S22 release date. Usually, Samsung launches and releases its new flagship phones during Q1 – this means a potential launch and release any time between January or March.

And given that Apple’s iPhone 13 is shaping up to be quite an update, I’d wager that Samsung wants to get its Galaxy S22 series out as soon as possible.

If this turns out to be the case, we could see the Galaxy S22 range announced in January with a release in February or late January.

The only potential curveball here is the global chip shortage. If Samsung is affected by this, it could mean a delay on the Galaxy S22’s release date.

But seeing that Samsung has a tight relationship with Qualcomm and also has its own supply of chipsets, in the form of its Exynos CPUs, I don’t see this being too much of an issue.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs

One of the oldest rumors about the Galaxy S22 relates to its CPU. According to leaked information from 2020, Samsung is partnering with AMD for a new version of its Exynos CPU that’ll run an AMD GPU.

This partnership is official and has been confirmed by both companies, we just don’t know when the first product of this union will launch. Execs from both companies said 2022 at the earliest, so the Galaxy S22 will likely be the first phone to run the new AMD GPU.

And that new chip will bring ray tracing and variable rate shading to whatever phone it powers, a first on ANY mobile device.

As most of you will know, Samsung usually releases Exynos and Snapdragon versions of its Galaxy S phones. The US usually gets the Snapdragon models, while the rest of the world gets Exynos.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 895 CPU recently leaked, showcasing improved performance over Qualcomm’s current 888 CPU. The new Qualcomm chip’s benchmark was impressive, being only slightly lower than Apple’s A14 chip. The Galaxy S22 could well run this chip.

And if it does, that’ll mean the Galaxy S22 is “almost” as powerful as Apple’s iPhone 12. Could Samsung’s new Exynos chip with its AMD GPU beat both the SD895 and Apple’s A14? Not likely, but you never know.

Display Size

Leaked information about the Galaxy S22 claims that Samsung is looking to make the displays on its new phones smaller next year. If true, the Galaxy S22 range will feature the following screen sizes:

Galaxy S22: 6.06in

Galaxy S22 Plus: 6.55in

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 6.81in

If this turns out to be true, the base model Galaxy S22 and the Plus model variant will feature smaller displays than their Galaxy S21 counterparts.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, will have a slightly larger display than its predecessor, up by 0.8inches.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Tech

With camera tech, Samsung is said to be making some pretty big changes to the camera modules aboard its Galaxy S22 phones.

According to reports, the base model and Plus model will feature a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto (capable of 3x optical zoom).

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was rumored to feature a new 200MP sensor, but that leak has now been debunked.

Instead, Samsung will apparently use a 108MP main sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as before, only this time there will be a level of “polish” not seen before.

There was also talk of an under-display selfie camera on the front of the Galaxy S22, however, this rumor has been called into question recently. Apparently, Samsung isn’t happy with the implementation and performance, so it may stick with hole-punch cameras for the S22 range.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price

Part of the reason why Samsung’s Galaxy S21 was so popular was because of its price – Samsung reduced the cost of its phones in 2020. We don’t expect to see more price cuts in 2021, but similarly, we don’t expect to see any increases either.

This means the Galaxy S22 will almost certainly cost the same as the Galaxy S21 when it launches. The Plus and Ultra will also be the same as before too, so you’ll pay around $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 for the base model Galaxy S22, $999 / £949 / AU$1,549 for the Plus, and $1,199 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That’s around the same as what Apple charges for its iPhone 12 lineup, although there are now some pretty good discounts for the iPhone 12 Mini ahead of the iPhone 13’s release.

Given just how competitive the top end of the market is these days, we could see Samsung reduce the cost of its new phones slightly.

This would make the base model and Plus more appealing. Personally, I do not see this happening. Instead, Samsung will keep the same pricing it used in 2020 for its Galaxy S21 phones.

What I’d Like To See…

Given that I haven’t used a Samsung phone, outside of testing them, for years, there are a few things that might persuade me to buy one in 2022.

The first is pretty simple: get rid of the glassic back panel. It looks and feels gross; I’d rather have glass and use a case than run a compromise between glass and plastic.

Samsung should also bring SD support back to the Galaxy S22. If it did this, I’d be way more inclined to switch over. I know Samsung is very generous with storage, but having SD card support has loads of benefits, especially for photography and video.

The Galaxy Note series is dead. This means the S-Pen now lives on inside Samsung’s Galaxy S phones and its foldable phones. But up to now, the S-Pen is limited compared to how it functioned on the Note range.

I’d like to see the same features you got on a Galaxy Note phone with the S-Pen available on the Galaxy S22.

And finally, it’d be great if Samsung could make its base model Galaxy S22 and Plus more exciting by including some of the more expensive features from 2020’s Galaxy S21 Ultra inside them.

