Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Waterproof? Let’s Find Out…

It is the third foldable phone from Samsung, and it costs less than its predecessor. But is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 waterproof? Let’s investigate…

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now official. You can pre-order the phone from a range of UK networks and via Samsung itself. Three seems to have the best deal, however, as you the S-Pen for free. And that’s pretty sweet, as the S-Pen is super-useful.

As with ALL foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expensive. You’re looking at well over $1000/£1000 for the phone but, importantly, it is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – although not by much.

This means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will almost certainly remain a niche product for a very small segment of the buying public. Most users, given the price, will likely be more comfortable with either the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – both are considerably cheaper.

But the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 does have some new tricks up its sleeve, and the most important one – in the context of this post, anyway – is its water resistance rating.

Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Waterproof?

Because of the nature and design of Samsung’s previous foldable phones, none have featured any sort of water-resistance or waterproofing. But all that changed with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3; it is the first foldable phone from Samsung to be water-resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a waterproof rating of IPX8 which means it can survive splashes of water as well as being submerged in small bodies of water like a pool or the bath for up to 30 minutes or more.

If your phone is IPX8 certified it means it can withstand all kinds of water, from sprays and splashes to submersion in depths exceeding one meter of water. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which did not have any water resistance rating.

Samsung achieved its IPX8 rating for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 by updating the design of the phone itself, so as to ensure the internal components of the phone – its CPU, RAM, memory, etc – are hermetically sealed inside the device, thus preventing any water damage.

And because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an actual IPX8 rating, it means the phone has been tested and certified. This means Samsung has paid to have to phone assessed and tested. Without certification, the phone cannot be advertised as being water-resistant.

And the fact that Samsung has done this while keeping the cost of the phone lower than its predecessor is really very impressive indeed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still not cheap by anyone’s standards, but it does offer way more value and utility than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or the OG Galaxy Z Fold.

