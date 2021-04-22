Apple M1 iMac Colors – What’s The Best Hue?

Apple’s new M1-powered iMac is official. But which of the new M1 iMac colors is best? Let’s take a look at your options…

The OG iMac was one of the first computers to properly embrace color. Its vibrant design and colorful hues is what put Apple computers on the map for the first time.

This was WAY back in the 1990s, though – times have now changed. We now have colorful iPhones. We have iPads. But what we didn’t have until very recently was a choice of colors when it came to iMacs.

Apple’s new M1-powered iMac changes all that, however, with seven distinct color options for the new Apple Silicon-powered desktop computer.

But what colors is the new M1 iMac available in?

M1 iMac Colors

Blue

Green

Pink

Silver

Yellow

Orange

Purple

The New M1 iMac Color (ALL OPTIONS)

Best New iMac Color Option?

Color is highly subjective. I personally hate yellow and purple, so I’d never get an iMac in that color. But I do really like the look of the Red iMac and the Blue one – they both look really smart.

The yellow iMac, to my eyes anyway, looks a bit weird. And I think the silver option kind of looks like a cheap monitor – no offence, Apple! The good thing about the new M1 iMac’s color options is that you have plenty of choice.

So even if you’re not keen on most of them, you should be able to find a color that works for you and jazzes with the decor of your home or office or wherever you plan on using the iMac.

M1 iMac Dimensions

54.7 cm (width) x 46.1 cm (height) x 11.5 mm (thickness)

Apple hasn’t really touched the design of its iMac for almost a decade. The computer I’m working on right now is an iMac – one from 2014. It still works great and the screen is amazing, but the physical design is starting to look a little dated.

The new M1 iMac is incredibly thin, that’s the first thing you’ll notice about it, it is also a completely different shape and has a more refined design that is similar to Apple’s INSANELY expensive Pro Display.

The new iMac is only 11.5mm thick. It sits on a delicate-looking but incredibly strong stand that is fully adjustable and it has plenty of I/O and even support for wired headphones, although this time the headphone jack is located ion the side of the machine.

M1 iMac Screen Specs

24-inch 4.5K Retina display

4480×2520 resolution at 218 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colours

500 nits brightness

Wide colour (P3)

True Tone technology

The only thing I am slightly disappointed about is the size of the new iMac’s screen. It is bigger than than the outgoing iMac model, but it is only 24inches – I was hoping for a 27in or 30in model.

This isn’t a total deal-breaker for me, but it has made me consider getting the Mac mini when the time comes to upgrade my system. With the Mac mini (also powered by Apple’s new M1 chip), I can attach a massive 4K display, keep my mechanical keyboard and use whatever mouse I like.

The new Mac mini is also around 50% less than the iMac, though you will need to buy a monitor to use it. But even then, you can get a pretty decent one for under £500 and that’d still keep your total costs lower than the price of a new iMac system.

Storage Options

256GB SSD – Configurable to 512GB or 1TB

256GB SSD or 512GB SSD – Configurable to 1TB or 2TB

M1 iMac CPU Options

Apple M1 chip

8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

7-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

Apple M1 chip

8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

8-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

As you can see, there is only a slight difference between the type CPU types available in the new M1 iMac. The more expensive option gets you one additional GPU core.

Both models ship with 8GB of RAM that is configurable up to 16GB; this is pretty disappointing, to be honest. I’d have liked to have more freedom in this regard – having the option to upgrade to 32GB would have been nice.

As for prices, the base model M1 iMac starts at £1249, while the slightly more potent models retail for £1449 (256GB model) and £1649 (512GB model).

Price-wise, they’re pretty impressive.

I mean, a top of the range iPhone 12 Pro Max nearly costs as much. The new M1 iMacs are also a lot cheaper than their predecessors. I’m guessing Apple is pitching these as computers for the general public.

For pro desktop users, I have a sneaking suspicion we’ll see a larger, more powerful iMac launched later this year or in 2022 – one with Apple’s new Apple Silicon CPU, more RAM capacity, and, hopefully, a larger display.

Either way, it’s a very interesting new system. And given its price and colourful styling, I can see Apple shifting A LOT of these machines in the next 12 months. I know I’m tempted…

Images via Apple.

