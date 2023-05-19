Best Samsung Galaxy A54 UK Deals Right Now [May 2023]

Pin

Here’s a breakdown of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 UK deals right now, including contracts and SIM-free offers…

If you’re on the hunt for a steal of a deal on an affordable Android phone, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 might just tick all your boxes.

Don’t just take our word for it, though – scroll down to uncover the top A54 deals on the internet right now.

We’ve got all sorts of money-saving options lined up for you, from enticing straight-up discounts to irresistible trade-in deals, and we’re expecting a flood of even more fantastic offers to come our way in the upcoming weeks.

Is The Samsung Galaxy A54 Worth Buying?

In order to better understand what makes the Galaxy A54 such a good deal, let’s quickly go over some of the Galaxy A54’s best features and new, key updates – the stuff that really makes it stand out from the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Best Features

Taking a leaf from Samsung’s top-tier Galaxy S23 series book, the Galaxy A54 encapsulates a refined, high-end feel. It doesn’t shy away from its S23 roots, displaying more bezels without diminishing its alluring visuals.

Featuring an eye-popping 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A54 dazzles with its Full HD+ resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Not even the sun can outshine its 1000 nits brightness, while Gorilla Glass 5 coating ensures the screen remains free from life’s little mishaps.

Under the Hood: Performance and Endurance

Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 SoC powers the Galaxy A54, providing a robust performance that matches up well against the likes of Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoCs. Be it gaming, multitasking, or pushing heavy applications, the A54 moves like a dream. The efficient chipset ensures a fluid and brisk experience that will leave users wanting more.

The powerhouse 5,000mAh battery keeps the Galaxy A54 running throughout the day, with 25W fast charging ready to step in when needed. Note, however, that Samsung has moved on from bundling a fast charger with the device, though compatible options are easy to find.

Remarkable Camera and Picture Quality

The camera is where the Galaxy A54 truly excels. Bearing the same primary camera as its superior siblings, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, the A54 takes stunning shots that stand toe-to-toe with flagship models.

The 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN3 sensor produces exceptional quality images, and the added optical image stabilization (OIS) ensures every photo is blur-free.

Beyond the primary shooter, the Galaxy A54 carries a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. These secondary cameras open up a realm of creative possibilities, producing high clarity wide-angle and close-up shots. Coupled with a 32MP selfie camera, the A54 is a photography enthusiast’s dream come true.

Cutting-edge Software and User Experience

The Galaxy A54 employs Samsung’s One UI 5.1, built on the state-of-the-art Android 13 platform. This feature-loaded interface is designed to make navigation effortless and to provide a range of customization options.

With One UI 5.1, users can adjust their device’s look, secure apps, and discover numerous intuitive features designed to elevate their smartphone experience. Samsung’s software has seen consistent refinement over time, and this latest version guarantees a fluid, intuitive, and delightful user experience.

And all of this arguably makes its a better options than Google’s Pixel 7a.

Additional Resources:

Need a wider view of how the Galaxy A54 stacks up against other phones in its price niche, check out the comparison articles below for a more detailed look:

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs Color Options: Black, Lavender, Lime, White

Black, Lavender, Lime, White Storage: 256GB

256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Weight: 202g

202g Front Camera: 32MP Selfie Camera

32MP Selfie Camera Rear Camera & Zoom: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera 50MP Wide-angle Camera 5MP Telephoto Camera 3X Optical Zoom 10X Digital Zoom

Video Resolution: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps

4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Battery: 5000mAh with Super Fast Charging

5000mAh with Super Fast Charging Display & Size: 6.4″ Super AMOLED

But the Galaxy A54 doesn’t stop there; it’s geared up to receive four major OS upgrades and five years’ worth of security patches, making it a mid-range phone with a lifespan that’s anything but middle-of-the-road.

With a retail price tag of just £449.99, the Galaxy A54 was already a budget-friendly buy, but the deals you’ll find below could make this affordable Android even more of a bargain.

If you don’t spot the perfect deal today, keep checking back – we’re continuously updating with fresh deals as they roll out.