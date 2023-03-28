Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy M54: A or M? Which One To Choose?

Do these phones have more in similar, or are they too different from each other? Let’s find out.Â

Samsung’s latest M series phone is coming and looks like a good alternative to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A54.Â

Samsung Galaxy M54 is the successor to Galaxy M53, and although it has yet to be launched in the UK or Europe market, it could be coming pretty soon like its predecessor.Â

Samsung Galaxy A54 Vs Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M54 and Galaxy A54 have many similarities and major differences.

Both phones are powered by the same chipset but fall under different lineups in Samsung’s portfolio.

If you didn’t know, the Galaxy A series is the premium mid-range lineup from Samsung. In contrast, the Galaxy M series aims to be the more budget-friendly lineup, offering alternatives to the Galaxy A series of phones, usually at a lower price point.

Let us compare the latest Galaxy A series phone with the Galaxy M series phone to know which one is better and which one you should go for!

Design & DisplayÂ

Samsung Galaxy A54 takes design inspiration from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 series. It instead looks like a Galaxy S23, but with slightly more bezels. From the back, both Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54 look more or less the same, with the triple camera ring design and the more rounded corners. Galaxy A54 comes with a more premium design, coming close to the like of Samsung flagships. It also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It is available in 4 colours: Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, Awesome Graphite and Awesome White.Â

Samsung Galaxy M54 also has the triple camera ring design from the new Galaxy S23 series. But the shape of the phone, especially the corners, is in line with the older Samsung phones. Galaxy M54 has a more budget phone-like design, with its plastic back and frame. Unlike Galaxy A54, M54 doesn’t come with an IP rating. It is available in 2 colours: Dark Blue and Silver.

Galaxy A54 uses a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brightness of 1000 nits and has a punch hole in the middle of the display. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.Â

Galaxy M54 has a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a punch-hole display but doesn’t have a brightness as high as A54. It

Performance & Battery

Both Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy M54 come with the same Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC. It is more or less comparable to Snapdragon 778G and Mediatek Dimensity 1080 SoCs in terms of performance. Both phones should perform similarly and deliver solid mid-range performance.

Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, while Galaxy M54 comes with a bigger 6,000mAh battery. Both phones support 25W fast charging. Both phones don’t come with the fast charger in the box, as Samsung has moved past those.

Camera & QualityÂ

Samsung Galaxy A54’s trump card is the camera. It has the same primary camera as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. This means the phone should produce great shots from the primary camera, although it won’t match the outputs from S23 phones. The 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN3 sensor is superior to the 108MP sensor in Galaxy M54; both phones have OIS support for the primary cameras.Â

Galaxy A54 maintains the lead over Galaxy M54 when it comes to secondary cameras as well. A54 comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera as secondaries, while M54 comes with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. M54 follows the usual mid-range camera setup for secondaries, while A54 has a better ultra-wide sensor comparable to even some flagships. On the other hand, both phones use the same selfie camera setup, a 32MP sensor.

Look at the official camera samples of Galaxy A54:

Here are the official camera samples of Galaxy M54:

Software & User Experience

As both are Samsung phones, Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy M54 come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.Â

One UI is one of the most feature-rich Android skins in the market. It comes with all your desired features, such as themes, app lock, dynamic lock screen, and more. The new version update of One UI brings some new features, such as a smarter Samsung Gallery app, Multi Control, new widgets, new additions to modes and routines, and more. Read about theÂ full list of One UI 5.1 features here.

Price & Value For Money

Samsung hasn’t officially revealed the price of the Galaxy M54 in any market. It just announced the launch of the phone in middle-eastern markets. Samsung Galaxy A54 was launched for â‚¬549/Â£499 in global markets, but it is yet to be launched in the US market.

Galaxy M54 could be priced lower than Galaxy A54 when it launches. Also, Samsung Galaxy A54 was priced on the higher side when compared to its predecessor Galaxy A53. It now makes more sense to get a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G instead, as it’s priced lower and is more value for money.Â

Let us wait until the official launch of Galaxy M54 in the global market to compare these two phones based on price more accurately.

Conclusion

Even though powered by the same Exynos chipset, Samsung’s budget phones, Galaxy A54 and Galaxy M54, are as different as they get.

Galaxy A54 is the more premium budget smartphone from Samsung, and Galaxy M54 is its budget counterpart. Galaxy A54 has more premium features, such as great cameras, an IP67 rating and a more premium build. Galaxy M54, on the other hand, has a budget build and doesn’t come with an IP rating like the A54.Â

The difference is evident in Galaxy A54; for the premium features, Samsung demands a premium price. Galaxy M54, on the other hand, is part of the M series lineup of phones, a budget alternative to the A series.

As you guessed, the better phone among the two is Samsung Galaxy A54. It has a better build, cameras, display, and water resistance. But it comes at a premium; if you’re not sure you want to spend upwards of â‚¬549/Â£499, you can set your eyes on Galaxy M54. It comes with the same performance as a Galaxy A54 but has a bigger battery and offers better value for money.