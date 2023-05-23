Samsung Galaxy A54 Features: What’s New & Why It Matters

Pin

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is basically a Samsung Galaxy S23 without the massive price tag. Here’s a quick overview of all the best Samsung Galaxy A54 features you need to know about

Is price important to you? Now more than ever, consumers are actively seeking out value for money – and phones are no exception. This is why smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54, a mid-range Android phone that packs in high-end specs and features, are fast becoming to go-to option for millions of people.

But what’s the deal with the Samsung Galaxy A54? Is it as good as, say, the Google Pixel 7a or, dare we say, Samsung’s more expensive Samsung Galaxy S23? As always, the answer comes down to specs and features.

We’ve already compared the Samsung Galaxy A54 to the Pixel 7a, so have a read of that if you’re interested.

In this post, we’re going to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy A54’s best features, specifically, the stuff that is new (meaning it wasn’t found on its predecessor, the Galaxy A53) and the stuff that sets it apart from other similarly priced smartphones like the Google Pixel 7a.

Best Samsung Galaxy A54 Features 1. Uses Same Design Language As Samsung Galaxy S23 Perhaps the best thing about the Galaxy A54 is the way it looks; it is very close to the Samsung Galaxy S23 in its overall design, look, and feel. This means, despite its lower price tag, the phone looks extremely premium. Samsung basically designed this phone to look and function like a flagship device, just with a mid-range price tag. And it worked as well, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the best looking mid-range Android phones on the market right now. Bar none. The Samsung Galaxy A54 measures 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm and weighs 202 g, offering a comfortable grip. Its glass front and back (both Corning Gorilla Glass 5), combined with a plastic frame, deliver a perfect blend of elegance and resilience. The Galaxy A54 comes in the following colors: Lime, Graphite, Violet, and White. Notably, the Galaxy A54 features IP67 dust/water resistance, capable of withstanding water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes. This feature makes it an ideal choice for those who enjoy an adventurous lifestyle. 2. Superior Display and Graphics Performance When it comes to display, the Samsung Galaxy A54 doesn’t disappoint. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and ~403 ppi density, offers an immersive viewing experience. It also supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and reaches up to 1000 nits (HBM), ensuring smooth scrolling and vivid, bright visuals even under direct sunlight. The phone’s Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with the Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, guarantees exceptional graphical performance, perfect for gamers and content creators alike. 3. Robust Performance and Memory One of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 features is undoubtedly its powerful performance. It comes with an Octa-core CPU (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) running on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1. The phone offers several memory options including 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, and 256GB 8GB RAM, providing ample storage for apps, games, and multimedia files. 4. Exceptional Camera Capabilities The Samsung Galaxy A54 boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50 MP wide lens, 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. It supports LED flash, panorama, and HDR for enhanced photography. Furthermore, the phone allows 4K video recording at 30fps, enabling you to capture high-quality videos. The 32 MP selfie camera, capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, promises clear and detailed selfies, making it a favorite among photography enthusiasts and vloggers. 5. Long-lasting Battery and Advanced Features Powering the Galaxy A54 is a 5000mAh non-removable Li-Po battery, promising all-day usage. The phone supports 25W wired charging, ensuring your device is quickly powered up and ready to go. As for connectivity, it offers a wide range of options including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The phone also includes various sensors such as fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, and barometer. Additional Resources: Best Samsung Galaxy A54 UK Deals

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy A53: How The New A54 is Better

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Google Pixel 7a: Which is The Best Option?

Is The Samsung Galaxy A54 A Good Phone?

Pin

For the asking price, I honestly do think you could find a better Android smartphone right now. The Samsung Galaxy A54 punches well outside its weight class in a variety of ways.

It has a 120Hz AMOLED display with things like HDR10+ and market-leading brightness levels (1000 nits) and it packs in a very impressive camera that will be more than enough for most users, thanks to its 50MP ISOCELL main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Is it as good as the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s? No. But that phone costs more than double the amount you’ll pay of the Galaxy A54. Importantly, the Galaxy A54 is as good as its nearest and dearest rival, the Pixel 7a, in this context, and that is a very important point to keep in mind.

The only area where the Galaxy A54 loses a bit of ground to the Pixel 7a is with its CPU. The Pixel 7a’s Tensor G2 CPU is just a more capable chipset, packing in a range of useful features and abilities. It also benchmarks better too, which means improved performance.

Samsung’s Exynos 1380 is perfectly adequate for most things – meaning 98% of what most people use their phones for – but it does lack some of the performance and finesse of Google’s Tensor G2 and higher-end Snapdragon CPUs.

All things being equal, however, where it counts, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a fantastic smartphone that punches well outside its weight class, delivering hugely impressive value for money and access to specs and features that are normally only found on higher-end, $800 to $1000 smartphones.

And if you’re interested in pickup up this phone, make sure you check out the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy A54 right now – we combed through hundreds of options to compile this list.