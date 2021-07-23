Apple’s AirPods 3 “MIGHT” Launch Alongside iPhone 13

Apple’s next AirPods update – the AirPods 3 – will apparently launch alongside the iPhone 13 this September

Apple’s next installment of AirPods was rumored to be landing earlier this year, but the AirPods 3 failed to make an appearance. This might be down to COVID affecting production or that the rumor was wrong in the first place.

Either way, there will be a new AirPods update this year, likely called the AirPods 3, and the good news is that there will be plenty of trickle-down from Apple’s AirPods Pro headphones.

AirPods 3 New Features

According to reports, Apple’s AirPods 3 will NOT feature active noise cancellation but will follow a similar earbud design to the company’s AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 will also have shorter stems as well.

As for a release date, the AirPods 3 are expected to get official alongside the iPhone 13 during Apple’s next major launch event in September. Don’t go expecting Apple to bundle the AirPods 3 with the iPhone 13, however – you don’t even get a charger from Apple these days, let alone a pair of headphones.

Nothing is yet known about pricing, but given the fact that Apple’s AirPods 3 will not feature active noise cancellation but will get a new design, a slight price increase is almost guaranteed. But I don’t see it being that much.

Apple wants you to buy its more expensive AirPods Pro headphones. This is why active noise cancellation will not be available on the AirPods 3. If this is indeed the case then it could be argued that Apple might reduce the cost of the AirPods 3.

Why? Think about it: these new AirPods will not cost Apple a lot to make, so it can take a hit on the margins. It has more expensive products for those that want active noise cancellation. By making the AirPods 3 more accessible from a price perspective, it would drive adoption and sales.

A $99 pair of AirPods with a new design would tempt millions of users to buy them. And for those that want better audio quality with noise cancellation, Apple has its AirPods Pro and the even more expensive over-the-ear AirPods.

Will this happen? Probably not. But it’d be great if we got a cheaper pair of AirPods in 2021. I know for a fact that they cost next to nothing to make, so I guess it all depends on how generous Apple is feeling when starts pricing up its new AirPods 3…

