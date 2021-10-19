Are The AirPods 3 Waterproof? What You Need To Know…

Apple has just unveiled its AirPods 3 and they’re based heavily on the AirPods Pro. But are Apple’s AirPods 3 waterproof? Here’s what you need to know…

Apple’s just finished up launching its brand new – and immensely powerful – MacBook Pro machines for 2021. Packing in the company’s new M1 Max and M1 Pro chipsets, Apple is promising truly earth-moving performance with its new, super-expensive MacBook Pro models.

But Apple’s October event wasn’t just about MacBooks. Apple also launched its new AirPods 3 wireless headphones. And, as expected, these new AirPods borrow heavily from the AirPods Pro’s design language. But don’t go expecting active noise cancellation, the AirPods 3 do not have it – ANC is still an AirPods Pro exclusive feature.

Are The AirPods 3 Waterproof?

Apple has developed the AirPods 3 to sound better and be more durable. All good things. But one of the biggest updates Apple introduced with the AirPods 3 is that they are now water and dust resistant (IPX4), meaning they can withstand prolonged exposure to water, unlike the OG AirPods and AirPods 2.

This is a big update for Apple’s cheaper AirPods; it means you no longer have to worry about ruining them while running or working out in the rain. But the updates don’t stop there. Apple also added Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and brought MagSafe to the AirPods 3’s wireless charging case. Pretty cool, right?

AirPods 3 Battery Life

If you’ve used Apple’s OG AirPods or the AirPods 2, you’ll know that the battery life isn’t particularly good. Apple says it has improved the battery life of the AirPods 3 – they’ll now do 6 hours of continuous listening before requiring a top-up in the charging case. The charging case now supports up to 30 hours of charge too.

The new AirPods also feature AAC-ELD, a speech codec that offers full HD voice quality which will make calls made via the headphones clearer than Apple’s older models.

The new AirPods 3 will also cost less than the AirPods 2 when they first launched. Apple is charging $179 for the AirPods 3 and that price includes a wireless charging case with support for MagSafe. Conversely, when the AirPods 2 first came out, they cost $20 more and didn’t come with a wireless charging case.

AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience. We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices — making the world’s best-selling headphones even better. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The AirPods 3 are up for pre-order today and will go on sale for $179 on October 26.

