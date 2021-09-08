What To Expect At 2021 Apple Event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 & More!

The most eagerly awaited tech event of the year happens on September 14th!

Wondering about the 2021 Apple event? Apple’s “California Streaming” Event has been announced! It’s the most eagerly-awaited tech event of the year. Why, you may ask? Because Apple’s September event has historically been when the new iPhone has launched for the past six or so years now.

However, last year was an exception. Though Apple did hold an event last September, new iPhones did not make an appearance. This was due to COVID-19-related supply chain delays. Last year’s September event introduced the new iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6. The iPhone 12 series of smartphones debuted a month later at an October 2020 special event.

But its a virtual certainty Apple WILL introduce the new iPhone at next week’s event – along with some other goodies. Here’s what you need to know.

When Is Apple’s September 2021 Event? And How Do I Watch?

Apple’s September 2021 event is officially called “California Streaming.” The name gives you some hint as to its format due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the rapid spread of the delta variant, Apple will once again hold the September event as a stream.

This means the event will be pre-recorded and streamed around the world at the same time. It will NOT be a live stream.

The event takes place on Wednesday, September 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT.

You can watch the special event via several ways:

On Apple.com

On Apple’s YouTube channel

On the Apple TV app on your Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad

What Will Apple Unveil At The September Apple Event?

It’s impossible to know beforehand, but there are some very, very likely contenders:

iPhone 13 Series

It’s an almost-certainty that Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 series of smartphones at the event. As with the lineup last year, this year you can expect to see the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All iPhone 13’s are expected to look nearly identical to their iPhone 12 counterpart, with the exception of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max getting a smaller notch.

All iPhones are expected to get the new A15 chipset with new color options. And the Pro series is expected to get significant camera improvements as well as 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch is also expected to be introduced at the event. The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to get internal spec bumps (CPU, maybe storage), but the big draw to this year’s model will be a redesigned form factor.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to eschew the rounded edges for a flat-edge design, bringing it in line with the design of Apple’s new iMacs. It is also expected to have a display size bump, from 40mm to 41mm for the small model and from 44mm to 45mm for the large model.

A 1mm size bump sounds small, but it would represent a 16% larger display surface on both models.

AirPods 3

Apple is also expected to introduce its next generation of entry-level AirPods. The AirPods 3 are expected to adopt a form factor similar to the AirPods Pro. However, they are not expected to offer the Pro’s amazing noise canceling features.

The AirPods 3 may also gain a new wireless chip and longer battery life. Apple is not expected to reveal AirPods Pro 2 at this event.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15

Apple is also expected to announce the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 – all of which it previewed at WWDC in June. There could be additional software surprises baked into these operating systems that take advantage of any new hardware Apple announces.

What Not To Expect – Yet

Apple is rumored to have many more new hardware products in the pipeline – but don’t expect them to launch at the September event. Instead, Apple is likely to hold up to two more events later this year. Those events could see the release of a new iPad mini, regular iPad, and new MacBook Pros.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: When is the 2021 Apple event? The 2021 “California Streaming” Apple Event takes place on Wednesday, September 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Q: Is the 2021 Apple event live? No. Like last year, the 2021 event will be pre-recorded and then streamed at the same time all across the world.

Q: When will iPhone 13 be out? The iPhone 13 will likely be announced on September 14, 2021 and ship by the end of the month.

