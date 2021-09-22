The iPhone 13 is packed with features, but are AirPods one of them?

Wondering, does the iPhone 13 come with AirPods? Read on!

Apple’s iPhone 13 series is now out. The iPhone 13 series includes four different models: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 lineup is packed with new features, including new color options, the A15 chipset, longer battery life, larger storage options (on select models), and so much more. And if you take into account only the Pro series of iPhone 13, you get much better rear cameras, including 3x optical zoom and an all-new macros photography mode.

Apple’s AirPods 2021 Lineup

While Apple has introduced the iPhone 13 series, it was also thought the new AirPods 3 were going to be introduced alongside the new iPhones. Yet that didn’t pan out.

The new AirPods 3 have been long-rumored and are said to adopt the design of the AirPods Pro. In other words, the entry-level AirPods would do away with the long stem design and feature a much shorter step and compact design that the AirPods Pro have. However, the AirPods 3 will not feature the AirPods Pro killer feature – active noise cancelation.

The AirPods 3 are still through to be debuting later this year – maybe at the same event where Apple introduced the new 14in and 16in MacBook Pros. But what is NOT expected are the AirPods Pros 2, which will likely not come out until 2022. The AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to do away with the shorter stem entirely for a more bolt-like design, and features additional health tracking tools.

What this means for Apple’s 2021 AirPods lineup is that by the end of the year there will be the new AirPods 3 on sale as well as the original AirPods Pro. However, it is also rumored Apple will keep the AirPods 2 on sale as well. In other words, but the end of 2021, Apple should sell three models of AirPods:

AirPods 2

AirPods 3

AirPods Pro

What this means is Apple is likely to either drop the price of the AirPods 2 (yay!) or the AirPods 2 will retain their current price and the AirPods 3 will be priced between that of the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro (bummer).

What’s In The Box With The iPhone 13?

All models of the iPhone 13 have the exact same items in the box when you buy one:

iPhone with iOS 15

USB‑C to Lightning Cable

Documentation

Yep, you don’t get a case, headphones, or even a charging brick. Apple rationalizes this last omission by saying most customers already have plenty of spare charging bricks and by not including another one they are helping cut back on e-waste.

Does The iPhone 13 Come With AirPods?

No, unfortunately not. The iPhone 13 does not come with AirPods. Nor does the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, or iPhone 13 mini. No iPhone 13 model comes with AirPods. As a matter of fact, now iPhone 13 model comes with earbuds of ANY kind. Apple stopped included wired earbuds with the iPhone years ago. And as for AirPods – if you want them with your iPhone 13 you’ll need to buy them separately.

