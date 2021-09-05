Turn your Apple Watch into a phone thanks to FaceTime audio.

Wondering how to make a FaceTime call on your Apple Watch? Read on…

That Apple Watch is one of the most useful gadgets out there – especially for the health-focused among us. It’s the best example of a wrist-worn computer – the type of computer we dreamed about as kids ever since we saw Dick Tracy with one strapped to his wrist.

However, Tracy’s watch was capable of video calling and unfortunately, the Apple Watch is not. That’s because the Apple Watch does not have a camera on it. But that’s not to say you can’t make calls of any kind on the Apple Watch – you can.

The Apple Watch allows you to make FaceTime audio calls and you don’t need the cellular model of the Apple Watch to do so. As long as your Apple Watch is paired to your iPhone and within range of it, you can place FaceTime audio calls right from your watch – without ever needing to pick up your iPhone.

And you can make these FaceTime audio calls on the Apple Watch in two different ways.

Make A FaceTime Call On Apple Watch Using The Phone App

The first way you can make a FaceTime call on the Apple Watch is by using the Apple Watch’s built-in Phone app. The Apple Watch phone app is essentially a mimic of the larger Phone app on the iPhone.

The Phone app allows you to browse your Phone contacts by Favorites, Recents, or all Contacts. Here’s how to use it to make a FaceTime audio call.

Tap the Phone app on the Apple Watch. It’s a green circle with a white handset on the icon. Tap Contacts. Tap on the name of the contact you want to FaceTime audio call. Tap the phone icon on their contact page. Tap FaceTime Audio.

And that’s it! Your Apple Watch will now begin a FaceTime audio call with the chosen contact. If you have wireless earbuds (like the AirPods or AirPods Pro) paired with your Apple Watch you can take the call through them.

Alternately, the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch Series 6 all have powerful built-in speakers that allow you to hear your conversation through the watch itself loud and clear.

Make A FaceTime Call On Apple Watch Using Siri

Sir is Apple’s digital assistant that is capable of all kinds of neat tricks. Just as your iPhone houses Siri, so too is the assistant built into the Apple Watch. As a matter of fact, it can be argues Siri is more useful on the Apple Watch as it has a smaller screen and is generally harder (or at least slower) to navigate by finger touch. Sometimes, it’s just quicker to complete a task on Apple Watch using Siri.

And making a FaceTime audio call is no exception. While you can tap into the Phone app on the Apple Watch to make the call, it’s drastically quicker to make a FaceTime call on Apple Watch just by using Siri. Here’s how:

Activate Siri by doing one of the following: press and hold the Digital Crown, tap the Siri widget if you are using the Siri watch face, or raise your wrist and say “Hey, Siri.” Once Siri is activated (you’ll see the amorphous swirling mass of colors on the Apple Watch’s screen), say “FaceTime [contacts name].” Siri will then place the FaceTime audio call to the contact you told it to.

Keep in mind, you don’t need to say “FaceTime audio call [contacts name].” As Siri knows the Apple Watch does not have a video camera, you do not need to specify that you want the call to be audio-only.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.