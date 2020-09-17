Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 5 – Should You Upgrade?

Apple has a new Apple Watch lineup for 2020: the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3? Notice what’s missing? Yep, Apple has done away with the Apple Watch Series 5.

Though the Series 5 was last year’s top model, Apple has removed it from the lineup in order to better diversify its smartwatch offerings. Now it’s clear the Apple Watch Series 6 is the cream of the crop but is it really that much better than the Series 5? Let’s take a look at both to find out.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 5 Quick Comparison

Design

Apple Watch Series 6 – The Series 6 is available in 40 mm or 44 mm sizes. It also comes in three different material options: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium. For the Aluminum model, you can now get it in the new blue and red colors.

Apple Watch Series 5 – The Series 5 was also available in 40 mm or 44 mm sizes. But it actually came in four different material options one material options–the three above as well as Ceramic.

Winner? Apple Watch Series 6 – Look, both Watches look VERY similar. However, we’re saying the Series 6 wins because the aluminum model comes in a new blue and red options.

Displays

Apple Watch Series 6 – Always-on Retina display. The always-on display is also TWICE as bright as the always-on display of the Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5 – It’s got the always-on Retina display, too. But see above.

Winner? Apple Watch Series 6 – The always-on display is fantastic on both models. However, the Series 6 features an always-on display that is twice as bright, making it easier to see in the sunlight.

CPU/Processor

Apple Watch Series 6 – Dual-core S6 SiP and U1 chip.

Apple Watch Series 5 – Dual-core S5 SiP.

Winner? Apple Watch Series 6 – The S6 chip is 20% faster than the S5 chip. And the Apple Watch Series 6 features a U1 chip as well. Right now the U1 isn’t used for much, but having it means your Series 6 is future-proof.

Sensors

Apple Watch Series 6 – The big new thing on the Series 6 is the Blood Oxygen sensor. It also retains the ECG and brings an always-on Altimeter into the package.

Apple Watch Series 5 – The Series 5 has the same ECG the Series 6 does, but it doesn’t have the Blood Oxygen sensor. It also sport an Altimeter, but not an always-on Altimeter.

Winner? Apple Watch Series 6 – The Blood Oxygen sensor of the Series 6 is the new health toy that makes the Series 6 so much better than the Series 5.

Storage Options

Apple Watch Series 6 – 32GB

Apple Watch Series 5 – 32GB

Battery Life

Apple Watch Series 6 – The Series 6’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 5 – The Series 5’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life.

Winner? Draw – Both get you about 18 hours of battery life.

Price

Apple Watch Series 6 – Starts at $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the cellular.

Apple Watch Series 5 – Is no longer on sale.

Verdict?

So, the Series 6 and the Series 5 aren’t as far apart in their differences as the Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. However, the big draw of the Series 6 is its new Blood Oxygen sensor. Why is this such a big deal? Because your blood oxygen can tell you a lot about how healthy you are. However, it’s important to stress the blood ox sensor in the Series 6 is not a medical device.

But the Series 6 has other benefits as well–the best being that the always-on display is now two times brighter than it was on the Series 5. Is that enough of a reason to upgrade your Series 5? It’s a compelling reason to, at least. Also, the fact that Apple will give you several hundred dollars if you trade in your old Series 5 for a new Series 6, makes upgrading even more compelling.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 5: Specs

Here are the specs for the Apple Watch Series 6:

Processor: Dual-core S6 SiP and U1 chip.

Models: GPS + Cellular, or just GPS

Materials: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium

Storage: 32GB (all models)

Battery: 18 hours

Display: 40 mm or 44 mm Always-on Retina display

Connectivity: GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and (optional) Cellular LTE

Waterproofing: Water-resistant 50 meters

Sensors: Blood Oxygen, ECG, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Vibration/Haptics Engine, Heart Rate Sensor, Barometer, Always-on Altimeter, Fall Detection

And here are the specs for the Apple Watch Series 5:

Processor: Dual-core S5 SiP

Models: GPS + Cellular, or just GPS

Materials: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Ceramic

Storage: 32GB (all models)

Battery: 18 hours

Display: 40 mm or 44 mm Retina display

Connectivity: GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, and (optional) Cellular LTE

Waterproofing: Water-resistant 50 meters

Sensors: ECG, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Vibration/Haptics Engine, Heart Rate Sensor, Barometer, Altimeter, Fall Detection