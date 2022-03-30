4 Ways To Get Your Apple Watch To Stay Charged For Longer

Is your Apple Watch’s battery dying before the day’s over? Try these tips!

Wondering how to get your Apple Watch to stay charged for longer thought the day? Read on…

The Apple Watch isn’t for everyone, but if you want a smartwatch and already own an iPhone, the Apple Watch is the watch to get.

The device has really come into its own in the last few years–a far cry from the mess it was when the original Apple Watch debuted in 2015. Back then, Apple really didn’t have a firm idea what the Apple Watch was supposed to be.

Was it a fashion accessory? A health device? An iPhone replacement?

Apple went with a hodgepodge of all three. But since then Apple has really focused its attention on the health aspects of the Apple Watch–and that’s a good thing because the health aspects are where the Apple Watch excels.

That’s not to say the Apple Watch isn’t a fashion accessory (as its bands suggest) or that it’s not a communications device, too (but it’s definitely not an iPhone replacement).

But most people benefit most from the Apple Watch when they use it to track and monitor their health.

However, as good as the Apple Watch’s health features are, the Apple Watch, like any smart device, is only as good as long as its battery lasts. Once your Apple Watch runs out of battery life for the day, it’s essentially a tiny brick on your wrist.

With that in mind, here are the top 4 ways to make sure your Apple Watch stays charged for longer throughout the day. BTW- these are instructions for watchOS 8, so make sure you have that installed on your Apple Watch.

#1 Adjust The Display Brightness

Without a doubt, this is the biggest way you can save some battery on your Apple Watch. A brighter di0lsay means more battery charge is needed to power it. It’s best to choose a display brightness that works for you without overdoing it and sucking your Apple Watch’s juice.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap Display & Brightness. There are three brightness options. Set one of the dimmer two by tapping on the smaller sun icon.

#2 Use A Lower Wake Time Limit

The Apple Watch lets you choose how long its display stays lit after you interact with the watch. You only have two options: 15 seconds or 70 seconds. The longer option drains more power because your watch’s display will stay active for longer. Here’s how to change it:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap Display & Brightness. Tap Wake Duration. Tap Wake for 15 Seconds.

#3 Disable The Always On Display

The Apple Watch Series 5 and later has an Always On display. This allows certain elements of your Apple Watch to always show on your watch faces, such as the time and select complications.

To be sure, Always On is a terrific feature that makes the Apple Watch feel more like a regular watch, but it also sucks the battery dry.

Our recommendation is to leave it on, but remember you can shut it off very quickly is you find yourself down to just a few percentage points left on your battery life for the day.

To disable the Always On display:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap Display & Brightness. Tap Always On. On the next screen, toggle the switch next to Always On to OFF (white).

#4 Disable “Hey Siri”

Hey Siri can be a useful feature of the Apple Watch, but when its enabled it’s always listening for the Hey Siri command, which can suck battery life. Here’s how to disable Hey Siri:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap Siri. On the next screen, toggle the switch next to Listen for “Hey Siri” to OFF (white).

