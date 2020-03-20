iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad (7th generation) – Apple’s Most Popular Tablets Fight!

Apple isn’t waiting until the fall to introduce new devices. The company has gotten off to a roaring start to 2020 by releasing an all-new iPad Pro, the company’s flagship tablet. The iPad Pro has some stunning new features like a dual-lens camera and LiDAR sensor. Be sure to check out the coolest new features of the 2020 iPad Pro here.

But is the 2020 iPad Pro better than Apple’s other insanely popular tablet, the iPad (7th generation)? People love the regular old iPad due to its low cost and ability to let you do some serious work on it while also using it as a content consumption device.

But just how do the new iPad Pro and current iPad stack up? Let’s take a look.

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad (7th generation) Quick Comparison

Save

Design

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase).

The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase). iPad (7th generation) – The iPad (7th generation) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Touch ID and support for the original Apple Pencil. It supports the Smart Keyboard case, but that case does not offer a trackpad.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro features an all-screen design with modern touches like support for the new trackpad keyboard, the Apple Pencil 2, and Face ID.

Displays

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) comes in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or a 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

iPad (7th generation) – The iPad (7th generation )sports a 10.2in 2169 × 1620 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro gives you the option of two display sizes, each of which is larger than the iPad. Those displays are also edge-to-edge thanks to Face ID. It also sports a True Tone display with a wide color gamut.

Save

CPU/Processor

iPad Pro (2020) – the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features.

the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features. iPad (7th generation) – the iPad (7th generation) features the A10 chipset.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The A12Z is faster and more powerful than the A10 by a factor of about 2x. It also offers improved graphics support for advanced augmented reality.

Camera

iPad Pro (2020) – the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4k HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features.

the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4k HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features. iPad (7th generation) – The iPad (7th generation) features a front 1.2MP 720p HD camera and a rear single-lens 8MP Wide camera. It can shoot 1080p HD video.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – It’s got a dual-lens camera setup and also sports a new LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. That’s not even to mention that the iPad Pro shoots 4K video while the iPad only shoots 1080p video.

Storage Options

iPad Pro (2020) – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB iPad (7th generation) – 32GB or 128GB

MORE: iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (3rd generation) – How Do Apple’s Tablets Compare?

Save

Battery Life

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage. iPad (7th generation) – The iPad (7th generation) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

Winner? Draw – The battery life is identical.

Price

iPad Pro (2020) 12in – 128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model). iPad Pro (2020) 11in – 128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model). iPad (7th generation) – 32GB $329, 128GB $429 (add $130 on for the cellular model).

Verdict?

Look, this was never a fair contest. The 2020 iPad Pro blows the regular iPad out of the water. The 2020 iPad Pro is as good as tablets get. The iPad Pro sports Face ID, an edge-to-edge display, Apple Pencil 2 support, a LiDAR sensor, dual-lens cameras, and much more–including that optional touchpad keyboard.

That being said, the iPad Pro is aimed at a completely different set of iPad user than the iPad is. The iPad Pro is for users who need a content creation device. This includes people in the media, engineering, and scientific industries.

The regular iPad, on the other hand, is for people who need a tablet in addition to the laptop they already own. It’s for people who want an iPad primarily as a content consumption device.

Given the feature set differences between the two models, then, it’s no wonder the iPad wins in one area: cost. The entry-level iPad at only $329 is over 50% less than the entry-level iPad Pro.

MORE: Apple’s iPadOS Detailed – Best Features & More!

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad (7th generation): Specs

Save

Here are the specs for the iPad Pro (2020):

Display: 11in 2388 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch or 12.9in 2732×2048 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12Z Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm (12.9in) or 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm (11in)

Weight: 641 grams (12.9in) or 471 grams (11in)

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, LiDAR Sensor, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Smart Connector

And here are the specs for the iPad (7th generation):

Display: 10.2in 2169 × 1620 pixel at 264 pixels per inch

Colors: Silver, Gold, or Space Grey

Storage: 32GB or 128GB

Processors: A10 Fusion

Cameras: front 1.2MP 720p HD camera and a rear 8MP Wide, 1080p HD camera

Size: 250.6 mm x 174.1 mm x 7.5 mm

Weight: 483 grams

Speakers: 2

Other: Touch ID, Lightning connector, Apple Pencil version 1 support, Smart Connector