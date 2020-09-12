How To Take A Screenshot On Google Pixel Phones (ALL MODELS)

In this post, we will show you how to take a screenshot on Pixel phones…

Pixel phones from Google have been around since 2013, with its latest phone being the Pixel 4a, released in August 2020.

If you own a Google Pixel 4a or other model and you're confused about how to take a screenshot with the device, then this article will walk you through the simple act of taking a screenshot on your phone.

This post will show you how to screenshot on Google Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and the recently released Pixel 4 phones.

How To Take A Screenshot On Google Pixel Phone

You can take screenshots on Google Pixel/Pixel XL with the Power and the volume buttons. Follow these steps to do so:

Open the window you want to screenshot Press the Power and volume down buttons at the same time for 3 seconds. A replica of your screen is displayed with or without the shutter sound. This implies that you have successfully screenshot what is displayed on your phone’s screen. Then, your Google Pixel phone will save your screenshot in ‘Google Photos’. Launch the Google Photo app and navigate to the ‘Screenshot’ folder or album to view your screenshot.

How To Take A Screenshot On Google Pixel 2, And Pixel 2XL

For Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL, you can take a screenshot with the Power and volume down buttons.

Here’s how:

Launch the window you want to screenshot Hold the Power and volume-down buttons at the same time. A smaller replica of your screen page is displayed, signaling a successful screenshot. Launch the ‘Photos’ app from your phone’s home page or app list Navigate to ‘Library’ at the bottom left of the ‘Photos’ page, In the ‘Library’ is the ‘Screenshot’ album. Open the ‘Screenshot’ album to view, edit, delete and share captured screenshots.

How To Take A Screenshot On Google Pixel 3 And 3XL

With Pixel 3, Google simplifies the screen capturing process with the use of the power button only.

Method 1: Take a screenshot with the Power button

Navigate to the page you want to screenshot Hold down the power button on your Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL for 3 seconds. ‘Power off,’ ‘Restart,’ and ‘Screenshot’ icons are displayed. Tap on the ‘Screenshot’ icon option to take a screenshot of the displayed content You get a notification that you have successfully captured your screen display. Tap on the notification to view, edit, share, or delete the screenshot. Alternatively, you can access your screenshots in the ‘Photos’ app. There is a separate ‘Screenshot’ folder where you can view, edit, share, or delete screenshots.

Method 2: Hold down the power and volume down buttons at the same time

Open the page you want to screenshot Hold Power and volume-down buttons at the same time for 3 seconds. You get instant notification of a saved screenshot. Tap on the notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot. Alternatively, you can swipe away the notification and view your screenshot in the ‘Photo’s app at your convenient time.

Method 3: How to screenshot on Google Pixel 3a and 3XL using Google voice assistant

Enable Google voice assistant on your pixel 3 phones by holding down the home button and following the prompts to activate Google voice assistant. Say ‘OK Google’ or hold down the home button on your Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL device. Say, ‘take a screenshot,’ or tap the keyboard icon and type ‘take a screenshot.’ A notification that you have successfully captured your screen is displayed. Tap on the notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot. Alternatively, you can access your screenshots in the ‘Photos’ app. There is a separate ‘Screenshot’ folder where you can view, edit, share, or delete screenshots.

How To Take A Screenshot On Google Pixel 4 And Pixel 4XL

Method 1: Hold down the power and volume down buttons at the same time

Open the page you want to screenshot on your Pixel 4 phone. Hold Power and volume-down buttons down at the same time for 3 seconds. You get instant notification of a saved screenshot. Tap on the notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot. Alternatively, you can swipe away the notification and view your screenshot in the ‘Photo’s app at your convenient time.

Method 2: Take a screenshot with the Power button

Navigate to the page you want to screenshot Hold down the power button at the right side of your Google Pixel 4/4XL phone for 3 seconds. ‘Power off,’ ‘Restart,’ and ‘Screenshot’ icons are displayed. Tap on the ‘Screenshot’ icon option to take a screenshot of the displayed content You would get a notification if you captured your screen display successfully. Tap on the notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot. Alternatively, you can access your screenshots in the ‘Photos’ app. There is a separate ‘Screenshot’ folder where you can view, edit, share, or delete screenshots.

Method 3: Use Google voice assistant

Say ‘OK Google’ or hold down the home button on your Pixel 4/4XL device. Say ‘take a screenshot,’ or tap the keyboard icon and type ‘take a screenshot.’ A notification that you have successfully captured your screen displayed. Tap on the notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot. Alternatively, you can access your screenshots in the ‘Photos’ app. There is a separate ‘Screenshot’ folder where you can view, edit, share, or delete screenshots.

Bottom Line

Any of these screenshot methods will work perfectly for other android devices as well as future Google Pixel phones.

Hope you were able to take a screenshot on your Pixel phone? Leave us a comment below.