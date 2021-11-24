Latest Pixel 6a Rumors: Tensor CPU, Pixel 6 Design…

The Pixel 6a is shaping up to be quite an interesting release, especially if these leaked Pixel 6a leaks turn out to be true…

I’ve been a massive fan of Google’s Pixel A-Series phones ever since the first one, the Pixel 3a, hit the market. This was back when Google, perplexed by poor sales of its standard Pixel phones, decided to do something a little different and go after the “affordable” market.

It worked too. The Pixel 3a was one of Google’s most popular Pixel phones to date. The Pixel 4a was great too, ditto the Pixel 4a XL with its larger display and 5G support. But what about the Pixel 6a? How’s that phone shaping up? Here’s what we know so far…

Latest Pixel 6a Rumors – All The Latest News…

According to leaked information, the Pixel 6a will run Google’s Tensor CPU. This is a big move by Google and it will bring plenty of much-needed performance to the cheaper Pixel 6a, putting it on an even footing with Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Design-wise, the Pixel 6a will apparently look pretty much exactly the same as the Pixel 6. It will have the same overall styling and dimensions, apparently, as well as that new retro-style camera bar across the back. Physically, the two models will look very similar. But the Pixel 6a will run less powerful cameras on the front and rear.

Here’s what the camera array for the Pixel 6a is said to be:

12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary

12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide

8MP Sony IMX355 selfie

As you can see, that is nowhere near as good as what you get on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – both use 50MP sensors. But for a cheaper, more affordable phone with much of what makes the Pixel 6 great – its CPU, its design, its software – this is a pretty small concession, especially if you’re not too fussed about running the latest and greatest camera tech.

You’ll also get things like 5G, Android 12, three years’ worth of updates, and, finger’s crossed, a price tag that is close to what Google has charged for its previous A-Series phones. If Google can do this phone for less than $350, I reckon it’ll be one of the most popular phones of the next 12 months, providing The Big G can get adequate carrier support for it.

