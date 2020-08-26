Even in 2020 the Google Pixel 3 still has a place in the most sought after mid-range handsets. Why not compare hundreds of deals across the top network providers to find a deal that is best for you?

Should I Still Buy The Google Pixel 3?

The Pixel 3 is still a powerful, compact handset with years of software updates guaranteed.

The third generation of Pixel smartphones was presented at the “Made by Google” event in October 2018. Google Pixel 3 has a screen diagonal of 5.5 inches and is made of glass and an aluminium unibody. The Pixel 3 only got a subtle facelift, the biggest differences to the predecessor, the Pixel 2, can be found under the hood. Google paid special attention to camera functions.

Even now the camera is still the most appealing feature of the Pixel 3, but don’t let the raw specs fool you because Google has a secret power to better photos by the use of machine learning software.

If you are worried about buying an older phone because it will soon become obsolete, you can rest assured that the Pixel 3 will continue to receive software and security updates until 2021.

Google made an official announcement that it will support the Pixel 3 phones will get Android version updates for at least three years from then the device first became available on the Google Store. This means you are still guaranteed to receive up to Android 12.

You can find out more about this topic in Google Pixel 3 Will Get Updates Until 2021.

Google Pixel 3 Specification

Display: 5.5in full HD+ flexible OLED

Battery: 2915mAh 18W fast charge

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

Cameras: 12.2MP f/1.8 aperture 8MP wide-angle and normal

Audio: Stereo

Security: Titan M Security module

Features: Pixel Imprint, Active Edge, Wireless Charging

OS: Latest Android with updates until 2021

Google Pixel 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. Four of the eight cores run in the high-performance range with 2.5GHz and four in the energy-saving mode with 1.6GHz. With 4GB RAM and internal memory of 64GB or 128GB depending on the configuration, the Pixel 3 is not dissimilar to its predecessor.

The Pixel 3 is a small handset and this is reflected in the battery life. The battery power may be underwhelming for power uses as it only carries a small capacity with 2915mAh.

The display has been stretched to 5.5 inches in 18:9 format, the resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels. Google installed a high-contrast OLED panel with HDR support.

For multimedia enjoyment in stereo, the Pixel 3 has two speakers on the front, these should be up to 40 per cent louder than the predecessor. There is no 3.5 mm jack, but an audio adapter to USB-C is included.

Main Benefits of Pixel 3

The Camera

If your main way to take photos is your smartphone then you seriously need to consider the Google Pixel 3. The Pixel 3 camera packs a lot of features in to such a small handset and it still rivals some of the current flagship phones.

What makes the Pixel 3 camera stand out from the rest is the Google software – its computational knowledge, auto-HDR features and the Pixel’s Visual Core. Its not about the camera specs but about what the camera can do.

The specs of the rear camera are nothing really to write home about. The Pixel 3 has a 12.2MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and that is all. However, the pictures captures on this handset are simply stunning.

There is more detail, sharper and brighter photos captured by the Pixel 3 than the more expensive iPhone XS and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cameras. Google’s camera-dedicated Pixel Visual Core chip and its machine-learning software help deliver this single-lens rear camera its wow factor.

Pixel 3 Night Sight

A dedicated low-light setting that boosts brightness. It takes multiple shots but requires you to hold the phone steady for a couple of seconds. Night sight works best when there is absolutely no light, in situations where there is complete darkeness this setting produces amazing shots that are better than what your eyes can see.

Pixel 3 Top Shot

Another Google only feature which aims to ensure photos are not ruined by someone accidentaly blinking or photo bombing you. This works by taking multiple shots even when you only take the one, you then swipe up on that shot and choose the best one. It is perfect for when you dont have time to set up a shot properly.

Pixel 3 Super Res Zoom

With there being no telephoto lens on the Pixel 3, Super Res Zoom has the ability to use backend software to digitally improve zoom quality. Within the camera app there are four options of zoom you can quickly jump to: standar, 2x zoom, 4x zoom and 6x zoom.

Front Selfie Camera

Not only does the rear camera take stunning photos but the two front-facing 8MP sensors also take the best selfies with realistic skin tones and no automatic beautifying effect like the Huawei P30. The selfie camera is so detailed that it can even pick up colour difference in facial hair.

Drag the zoom bar while in selfie mode and it will autimantically switch to the secondary f2.2 camera. This opens up the shot to show your surroundings. Whats great with this is you can choose to focus on the front or the foreground.

