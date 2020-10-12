By the time you’re reading this, Apple’s iPhone 12 will have been unveiled to the world. The iPhone 12 is packed with major features and design changes, including 5G cellular support, an all-glass body, and significant camera improvements.

It’s no wonder then that you’ll want to set it up the second you get it. However, there are two ways to set up the iPhone 12–and it depends if this is your first iPhone or not. Let’s check out both ways now.

Save

How To Set Up The iPhone 12 If You’ve Never Owned An iPhone Before

The first way to set set up an iPhone 12 is as a completely new device. You’ll want to use this way if you’ve NEVER owned an iPhone or iPad before (or, at least don’t have a previous iPhone or iPad you currently use).

To set up your iPhone 12 as a completely new device, do the following:

How To Turn on iPhone 12

Unbox your iPhone 12 and press and hold the power button for a few seconds until you see the Apple logo appear on screen. Once the Apple logo appears you can release the power button.

From the “Hello” screen the appears, select your language from the list of languages.

How To Set Up iPhone 12

On the next screen, called “Quick Start,” tap “Set Up Manually” if you’re setting up this iPhone 12 from scratch – i.e. you don’t have a previous iPhone or iPad.

Choose a Wi-Fi network on the next screen. You need to connect to a Wi-Fi network, because your new iPhone 12 will need to be able to access to the internet to activate itself.

How To Set Up FACE ID on iPhone 12

Next, set up Face ID (Touch ID isn’t an option on the iPhone 12). On the Face ID screen, tap the Continue button, then create a passcode. This passcode is what you will use when Face ID is deactivated (for example, when restarting your phone). By default, your passcode needs to be 6-digits, but if you tap “Passcode Options” you can change it to a 4-digit passcode or even a more complex passcode.

On the Apps & Data screen, you’ll want to tap “Don’t Transfer Apps & Data” since you are setting up this device as new. However, if you want, you can follow the instruction on this screen to bring over your data from an older iPhone or even an Android phone.

Set Up Your Apple ID

Now sign in with your Apple ID. If you’ve ever bought something from iTunes or the Apple Store, you have an Apple ID.

On the next screen, enable automatic iOS updates, so you’ll always have the latest software on your iPhone 12.

How To Enable Siri & Screen Time on iPhone 12

The following screen will let you select whether you want to enable Siri. You’ll want to enable Siri too. Siri is a useful tool to have at your disposal. With Siri, you can ask your iPhone questions, set timers, send messages, and get it to read out emails and even respond to texts and make calls.

The final big set up screen is for Screen Time. This allows your iPhone to track and show you how much you are using it and various apps on it. It’s a powerful tool, so it’s good to enable it.

Finally, tap “Get Started” and you’ll be taken to the iPhone 12’s home screen. Congrats! Your iPhone is now ready for use!

Save

To set up your iPhone 12 from a previous iPhone or iPad, do the following:

If you have an existing iPhone or iPad, setting up your new iPhone 12 is even easier. Just do the following:

Unbox your iPhone 12 and press and hold the power button for a few seconds until you see the Apple logo appear on screen. Once the Apple logo appears you can release the power button.

From the “Hello” screen the appears, select your language from the list of languages.

Now, when you see the Quick Start screen next, bring your old iPhone or iPad within close range of your new iPhone 12. When you see your old device appears on the iPhone 12’s screen, tap Continue.

Scan the virtual code that appears on your old iPhone or iPad with the iPhone 12.

Enter your old iPhone or iPad’s PIN code on your iPhone 12’s screen.

Follow the instructions to set up Face ID.

Enter your Apple ID password if asked.

Now just choose whether to transfer your data from the old iPhone or iPad to your new iPhone 12 or just restore apps and data from your most recent iCloud backup.

Once you’ve done the above, your data from your old iPad of iPhone will transfer and you’ll soon be on your way to using your new iPhone 12!