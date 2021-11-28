How To Download Amazon Prime Videos (Movies & TV Shows)

Download Prime videos for easy offline viewing!

Wondering how to download Amazon Prime Videos? Look no further – we’ve got you covered!

Like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Apple TV Plus, Amazon lets you download many of the TV shows and movies it offers in the Amazon Prime Video service. You can download individual movies, TV show episodes, or entire TV show seasons.

How To Download Movies From Amazon Prime Video For Offline Viewing

Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your smartphone or tablet. On the homepage of the app, browse for the movie you want to download. Alternately, tap the Search button and search for the movie you want to download that way. When you find the movie, tap its movie tile (the poster image). On the movie’s information screen, tap the download button. This is found right under the “Play movie” button. If an “Audio language” pop-up appears notifying you of the language the movie will be downloaded in, tap the “Continue with download” button.

The movie will now download. After it does, you can find it in the Downloads section of the app.

How To Download TV Show Episodes From Amazon Prime Video For Offline Viewing

Amazon Prime Video’s app has a helpful feature that lets you download TV shows Ala carte or entire seasons at a time. First, let’s see how to download a TV show’s entire season at a time.

Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your smartphone or tablet. On the homepage of the app, browse for the TV show you want to download. Alternately, tap the Search button and search for the TV show you want to download that way. When you find the TV show, tap its tile (the poster image). On the TV show’s information screen, tap the season button. This will bring up a list of all available seasons. Tap on the season number that you want to download. Now once the correct season is displayed on the TV show’s information screen (the season number will be listed under the show’s title), tap the “Download Season [#]” button. This is found right under the “Play S[#]E[#]” button. If an “Audio language” pop-up appears notifying you the language the TV show season will be downloaded in, tap the “Continue with download” button.

The TV shows season will now download. After it does, you can find it in the Downloads section of the app.

How To Download TV Show Seasons From Amazon Prime Video For Offline Viewing

If you don’t want to download an entire season of a TV show, you can just download the individual episodes you want. Here’s how:

Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your smartphone or tablet. On the homepage of the app, browse for the TV show you want to download. Alternately, tap the Search button and search for the TV show you want to download that way. When you find the TV show, tap its tile (the poster image). On the TV show’s information screen, tap the season button. This will bring up a list of all available seasons. Tap on the season number that has the episode you want to download. Now once the correct season is displayed on the TV show’s information screen (the season number will be listed under the show’s title), browse the list of the selected season’s episodes. Every episode in the list will have its own download button next to the episode number/name. Tap on an episode’s download button. If an “Audio language” pop-up appears notifying you of the language the TV show episode will be downloaded in, tap the “Continue with download” button.

The TV show episode will now download. After it does, you can find it in the Downloads section of the app.

