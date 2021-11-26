How To Download Disney Plus Videos (Movies & TV Shows)

Here’s how to download Disney Plus videos for offline viewing!

Wondering how to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows? Disney makes it surprisingly easy! And that’s good because downloading videos from a streaming service is a feature many of use will take advantage of eventually.

Why? Though streaming videos services rely on an internet connection, there are times we may not have an internet connection available when we want to watch a movie or TV show. Flights are the obvious example: when we’re on a long plane flight its a perfect time to binge the latest season of our favorite series. But without offline downloading that would be impossible (unless you wanted to get a very expensive in-flight Wi-Fi bill from the airline.

Thankfully, downloading movies and TV shows from Disney Plus for offline viewing is easy, but it’s also a little different depending if you want to download a movie, TV episode or entire season of a TV series.

NOTE: Keep in mind that as of now, Disney does not allow downloading Disney Plus content for offline viewing to laptops. If you want to download Disney plus content for offline viewing you’ll need to do it on your mobile device or tablet.

How To Download Movies From Disney Plus For Offline Viewing

Open the Disney Plus app. Find the movie you want to download by searching for it or tapping on its movie poster. On the movie’s info screen, tap the download button. The button will turn into a download progress indicator.

After the movie has finished downloading to your phone it will be viewable in the app’s “Downloads” section.

How To Download TV Show Episodes From Disney Plus For Offline Viewing

Open the Disney Plus app. Find the TV show episode you want to download by searching for it by show name or tapping on the TV show’s thumbnail image. On the TV show’s info screen, scroll down until you see the Episodes header. Scroll through the episode list until you see the episode you want to download. Tap the download button next to the TV show’s episode you want to download. The button will turn into a download progress indicator.

After the TV show episode has finished downloading to your phone it will be viewable in the app’s “Downloads” section.

How To Download TV Show Seasons From Disney Plus For Offline Viewing

Open the Disney Plus app. Find the TV show season you want to download by searching for it by show name or tapping on the TV show’s thumbnail image. On the TV show’s info screen, scroll down until you see the Episodes header. Beneath the Episode header, you’ll see a Season’s Dow-down menu. Tap it and then select the season of the show you want to download. On the TV show’s Seasons screen, tap the “Season” download button. In the pop-up menu that appears, you’ll see the name of the TV show and how many episodes the season contains, which you are about to download. Tap the “Download Season [#}” button. On the Season’s info screen, the download button next to all the episodes will turn into progress indicators.

After the TV show season has finished downloading to your phone it will be viewable in the app’s “Downloads” section.

