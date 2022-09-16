Can You Turn Off iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display? Yes – Here’s How!

One of the biggest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is its always-on display. Here’s how to turn the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display off.

The iPhone 14 Pro is now available and it’s one of Apple’s best smartphones in years. Unlike the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro series got some major upgrades, including the Dynamic Island Face ID redesign, a new 48MP rear camera system, and an always-on display.

It’s the always-on display that has iPhone fans most excited. Some Android flagships have had an always-on display for years, but Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro always-on display is a bit different than the norm. Rather than just be a generic e-ink type display, the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display retains its colors to a startling degree.

Yet some people don’t care about the always-on display and would like to turn it off so their iPhone 14 Pro gets more battery life. But can you turn the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display off? The answer is yes. Here’s how…

How To Turn Off The iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display

Thankfully, Apple makes turning the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display off pretty easy. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Settings app. Tap Display & Brightness. Look for the Always On switch and toggle it to OFF (white).

And that’s it. You’ve now disabled the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display and it will stay disabled until you turn it on again.

How To Turn On The iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display

For whatever reason, if you want to turn your iPhone 14 Pro always-on display on again, it’s really easy to do:

Open the Settings app. Tap Display & Brightness. Look for the Always On switch and toggle it to ON (green).

The iPhone 14 Pro always-on display will now be on by default again.

Is There A Reason You Should Disable The iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display?

Eh, for the most part, no. It’s true that if you disable the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display you will probably get better battery life – just not as much as you think. Apple has really optimized the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display to run using as little battery power as possible.

Apple has accomplished pretty impressive power management with the always-on display thanks to both hardware and software optimizations.

In short, there’s little reason to disable the always-on display, but still some people might want to for aesthetic over power management reasons.

The iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display Can Turn Itself Off Automatically

What’s really interesting about the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display is that its very smart. As a matter of fact, it knows when to turn itself off automatically – thus saving you battery life.

For example, if you put your iPhone 14 Pro face down on a table, the always-on display will turn off because you can’t see it anyway. If you flip the iPhone 14 Pro right-side-up the always-on display will turn on automatically.

Likewise, if you put your iPhone 14 Pro in your pocket, purse, or other bag, the always-on display will shut off automatically because you can’t see it anyway. If you take the iPhone 14 Pro out of your pocket, purse, or bag the always-on display will turn on automatically.

And if you have an Apple Watch and walk out of the room that your iPhone 14 Pro is in, the iPhone 14 Pro will turn its always-on display off even if it’s not sitting face-down on a table. When you walk back into the room your iPhone 14 Pro always-on display will turn on automatically.

