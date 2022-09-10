Which iPhones Have eSIM? The Complete 2022 List

The world is moving towards a SIM-less future…and Apple wants to help speed that up. Here are the iPhones that have eSIMs.

Wondering which iPhones have eSIM? Read on…

We’re all used to SIM cards – the little chip with our phone number on it that we slip into our smartphone and – viola! – it can start receiving calls to our number.

But the world is quickly moving to eSIM technology – and Apple is helping lead the way. With the launch of its 2022 iPhone 14 series, Apple announced that all U.S. iPhones will ship with eSIM ONLY. That means Apple is doing away with the SIM card in the iPhone 14 series.

Yes, that’s right…so SIM card for iPhone 14;s sold in the United States. Those models won’t have a SIM slot or tray at all – so Apple isn’t giving people the choice on the matter.

But before we delve into the eSIM further, we know you’re probably here to get the list of what iPhones currently support eSIM. So here it is….

iPhones With eSIMs (2022 List)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Will iPhone 14 In Other Parts Of The World Have An eSIM?

If you’re a fan of eSIM technology, you’ll be happy about Apple’s move in the iPhone 14 series. However, know that iPhone 14 models sold in other countries of the world will still have a physical SIM card slot and still be able to accept physical SIM cards.

But note that even iPhone 14 models that comes with a physical SIM card slot still have an eSIM built in. So, if you like, you can simply use an eSIM with the iPhone 14 no matter which region in the world you bought your iPhone in.

What Are The Benefits Of eSIM?

There are quite a few benefits of an eSIM versus a physical SIM card. The first is that it makes switching phone carriers really easy. You no longer need to get a physical SIM card from your new carrier. You can just activate an eSIM from them over the air.

The lack of a physical SIM slot on the U.S. models of the iPhone 14 also means there is one fewer opening in the phone that could get dunked up or allow water to seep into.

Finally, many phones, including some iPhones, actually support dual eSIM. This means you can have two phone numbers for your one iPhone. Why would you want to do this? Well, you could get rid of your separate work and home phone and just have one device where you can be reached at both numbers. And you can even silence one SIM card, so, for example, you wouldn’t be notified of work calls when you are at home at night.

