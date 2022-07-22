America's Cheapest Data Plan...

Nothing Phone 1 Reviews: Is This Phone 100% Legit?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 07/22/22
The Nothing Phone 1 is now official and the first Nothing Phone 1 reviews are landing. But is the Nothing Phone 1 legit? Let’s find out…

Entering the phone market in 2022 is nigh-on impossible. You have brands like Sony that are struggling despite being an active player in the market for over a decade. But Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus and Nothing, isn’t just anyone – he’s a guy with a very specific set of skills.

With OnePlus, he found a niche in the market – cheap, high-spec phones – that wasn’t really being exploited to its full extent. Xiaomi was still locked away behind the red wall and Google’s Nexus phones, while decent, were a mixed bag with respect to sales and brand appeal.

Pei saw a gap, pivoted, and created one of the most successful, innovative phone brands to ever work inside the market. OnePlus grew rapidly without spending billions on marketing like Samsung and earned itself a place at the table, alongside Apple, Samsung, OPPO, and Huawei.

Pei left OnePlus a few years back; apparently, he wasn’t keen on the direction the company was going in – a sentiment shared by plenty of other fans of the brand. His new venture, Nothing, is based out of London and to date has released two products: the Nothing 1 EarBuds and, of course, the focus of this post: the Nothing Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 1 is a cost-effective Android phone that packs in plenty of high-end specs, a unique design, and all the bells and whistles most people want from a phone – things like a 120Hz OLED display, a decent-sized battery, plenty of storage, and lots of RAM, as well as a fairly good processor.

  
But is all as it seems? Let’s take a look at some Nothing Phone 1 reviews to find out…

Nothing Phone 1 Reviews

80

STUFF

It would be all too easy to write Phone 1’s transparent design and glyph lighting off as a gimmick, but there’s a truly capable handset lurking underneath.

The screen and cameras punch above their weight, the materials and build quality give it the feel of a more expensive device, and Nothing clearly has big plans for its minimal take on Android – even if they haven’t been entirely realized at launch. We’re also big fans of anyone doing things differently in a market stuffed with increasingly samey handsets. The rival Xiaomi 12 Lite has near-identical underlying hardware and isn’t nearly as interesting to look at or use.

Battery life is a weak point though, and those with a need for speed will find faster performance elsewhere. Google, Samsung, and Apple also retain the edge on camera image quality – but it’s closer than you’d expect given Nothing’s newbie status.

90

TECH ADVISOR

As a phone, the Phone (1) is an almost unqualified success. The limited battery life and minor bugs and issues I’ve encountered are the only real weaknesses, while the capable cameras, IP53 rating, and wireless charging all stand out from the pack.

That’s before we even get to the design. Perhaps it will prove divisive, but you certainly couldn’t call the Phone (1) boring-looking, and ultimately the semi-transparent rear and LED patterns will prove the main reason to consider picking the Phone (1) up.

Making a great phone is difficult though, and making a great phone as your second-ever product is absolutely remarkable. So even if this is nothing special, it’s still a great choice.

70

The Verge

The choice to include a less expensive (but still highly capable) chipset has helped shape the Phone 1 as something worthy of a different kind of hype: a very good, reasonably priced phone backed up with a solid software support policy. It’s exactly the kind of phone we could use more of in the US, so it’s a real shame that it won’t be available here.

The Phone 1’s marquee feature, the glyph notifications, are kind of a gimmick — but they’re ultimately harmless. It’s part of the phone’s unique style, which some people (maybe the kind who own NFTs and drive Teslas) will find appealing. Others won’t, and that’s fine. As it is, the Phone 1 doesn’t live up to Nothing’s marketing hype because no consumer tech product possibly could. It’s just a phone — and that’s okay because it’s a good one.

80

Trusted Reviews

Brushing away the hype, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good mid-range Android phone. For £399 (no US price or release date is available yet) you’re getting a nice screen, versatile camera, a day-long battery, and a unique design.

However, nothing really stands out here as being better than what was already on the market. The Pixel A series takes nicer photos, the OnePlus Nord 2T is a better performer, and the Realme GT Neo 3T charges faster.

At least the Nothing Phone (1) is a good all-rounder and for many, that’ll be enough, especially when it’s paired with a neat design that’ll certainly get people talking. Hopefully, whenever the Phone (2) rolls around, we’ll have a device with a little more ambition.

80

Android Authority

Does the Nothing Phone 1 live up to the excessive hype? No, and Nothing has no one but itself to blame for that. This isn’t a revolutionary smartphone. The Glyph Interface isn’t going to recode your brain into only acknowledging incoming calls when accompanied by cryptic, blinking symbols. Nothing OS is not a utopian iteration of Android where all devices are made equal under Google. No matter how efficient or amended with additional perks, a mid-of-the-road chipset can’t resolve an inherent performance delta against Google Tensor or an A15 Bionic. One pretty good camera out of three does not make for a photography powerhouse.

Yet for all of the brand’s tiring bluster and occasional drifts into pretentiousness, it’s hard not to admire what it’s achieved with the Phone 1. As soon as we got a glimpse at the company’s first smartphone it was immediately subjected to accusations of being all style and no substance. That’s categorically not the case. Yes, it’s stylish in a way that blends retro chic and contemporary cool. But at its fundamentals, this is an exceptionally well-made handset that effortlessly competes with the best budget phones — a category that is dominated by some of the industry’s biggest names — at the first time of asking. That shouldn’t count for… nothing (okay, two, I lied).

85

CNET

The Nothing Phone 1 certainly isn’t an iPhone 13 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra rival. But it’s not trying to be. It’s a good phone, not because it tries to cram in every feature you could possibly imagine, but because it leaves them out. Both its hardware and software are stripped back, leaving you with a phone that’s well suited for everyday needs at a price that’ll still leave some cash in your bank.

It’s rare that a new company arrives on the scene with a first product that feels this polished, but the Nothing Phone 1 manages to get all the essentials right while adding in the extra pizzazz of that flashy design. If you’re after a well-performing phone for a good price, it’s definitely worth considering.

Nothing Phone 1 Specs

Nothing Phone 1 SpecValue
Screen6.55in, 2400×1080 flexible OLED w/ 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core
Memory8GB/12GB RAM
Cameras50MP, f/1.9 main w/ phase-detect autofocus, OIS, EIS + 50MP, f/2.2 ultrawide w/ EIS.
16MP, f/2.5 front
Storage128GB/256GB
Operating SystemAndroid 12 w/ NothingOS
Battery4500mAh non-removable w/ 33W wired, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging
Dimensions159x76x8.3mm, 194g

Is The Nothing Phone 1 Worth It?

The Nothing Phone 1 appears to nail the essentials perfectly. It looks good and is fairly unique in its design, no mean feat in 2022, and it has plenty of performance under the hood, a very impressive display, and decent but not marketing-leading battery life. Not too shabby, right?

Nothing Phone 1 Reviews
  

My only concern about recommending this phone would be that there are some pretty well-known issues affecting it right now. Most of these will almost certainly be fixed by firmware updates. But with new phone brands, it is just impossible to get read on how good its quality control is – Nothing has only released two products to date.

For me, this makes the Nothing Phone 1 a risky buy. Personally, I tend to avoid brand new phones or products from brand new brands. The first generation of any new product line is always glitchy; you have to make mistakes to make progress, after all. For this reason, while I agree the Nothing Phone 1 is well worth the asking price, I’d feel much more comfortable recommending a more established phone like the Pixel 6a.

With the Pixel 6a, you know what you’re getting: a brilliant camera, four years’ worth of Android updates, the best Android software in the business, and very good performance via Google’s now-road-tested Tensor CPU. Given that the Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1 are relatively close with respect to price, I’d be inclined to lean towards the Pixel 6a.

But that’s purely me being boring – the Pixel 6a it is a safer and, in some respects, better phone overall. I know Google, for all its foibles and issues, so I know what I’m getting myself into. With Nothing, I have no idea about this company, its overall quality control, its support, and whether or not it’ll still be in business in 12 to 18 months’ time.

On a more positive note, as first-phone releases go, Carl Pei and his team at Nothing appear to have outdone themselves. Nearly all of the Nothing Phone 1 reviews you’ll find online praise the phone’s design, its unique approach to notifications via the Glyph-based system it uses, and the fact that it isn’t just another boring phone. Nothing has a vision, and a belief in what it wants to do and achieve, so I cannot wait to see what it comes up with the Nothing Phone 2…

  
Nothing Phone 1 Reviews
  

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

