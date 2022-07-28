How Long Will Nothing Support The Nothing Phone 1

If you’re thinking about getting the Nothing Phone 1, you might be concerned about the level of support you’ll get with respect to Android updates and security patches – here’s everything you need to know…

The Nothing Phone 1 is now available to buy. But should you actually get one? Let’s be frank: this is a first-generation phone from a company with next to no track record. That’s about as risky as it gets with a tech product.

High-concept phones have failed before; just look at what happened to the Essential Phone – loads of hype, fair-to-middling reviews, and it failed spectacularly. I’m not saying a similar fate will befall the Nothing Phone 1, but new users are rightly cautious about this phone.

And there are a few key questions about the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing in general that need to be cleared up first. Questions like:

How many Android updates will the Nothing Phone 1 get?

How many security updates?

Will problems be fixed quickly? Is Nothing good with returns?

These are all good questions, questions most potential users want answers to before they spend their hard-earned cash on something. In this post, we’ll cover all of these things. By the end, you’ll know exactly how long and how well Nothing will support its Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 1 Android Updates

The phone costs around the same as Google’s Pixel 6a and has enjoyed some glowing reviews from critics, impressive seeing as this is a first-gen phone, and features some unique things you simply will not find anywhere else – like its Glyph interface.

But what about Android updates and security patches? What’s Nothing’s official stance on this? As you’d expect, Carl Pei – the company’s founder – has done his homework. Pei isn’t keen on reinventing the wheel in this regard, but he’s made damn sure that Nothing matches the best support currently available in the Android marketplace.

At launch, Nothing confirmed that its Nothing Phone 1 would get three major Android updates and four years’ worth of security updates. This is as good as you get with Google’s Pixel phones and almost as good as Samsung – a selection of its flagships now get four years’ worth of Android updates.

For a new company, this was an important thing to get right. Had Pei just gone, “we’ll update as and when we can”, plenty of users would have gone elsewhere. Getting the latest builds of Android, as well as important security patches, is a big deal – it affects everything from how your phone functions to how secure it is. In this respect, Nothing is doing a stellar job.

Nothing Phone 1 Returns & Warranty

Whenever you drop a considerable amount of money on something, you ideally want to get a warranty too. Nothing does provide a 24-month warranty on all of its products, including the Nothing Phone 1 – although it seems to only apply to phones bought directly from the company.

You can read the full Nothing Warranty Policy here. Here’s a breakdown of what’s NOT covered under Nothing’s warranty policy:

(a) software, consumable items, and accessories, even if packaged and sold together with Product(s);

(b) defects or damage resulting from accidents, neglect, misuse or abnormal use; defects or damage caused by abnormal conditions or improper storage; exposure to liquid, moisture, dampness, sand or dirt, or unusual physical, electrical or electromechanical stress;

(c) scratches, dents and cosmetic damage, unless caused by Nothing;

(d) defects or damage resulting from excessive force or use of metallic objects on the touch panel;

(e) devices that have the serial number or similar removed, defaced, damaged, altered or made illegible;

(f) ordinary wear and tear;

(g) defects or damage resulting from the use of the Product(s) in conjunction with accessories, products, or ancillary/peripheral equipment that are not furnished or approved by Nothing;

(h) any physical feature defects or damage resulting from improper testing, operation, maintenance, installation, service, or adjustment not furnished or approved by Nothing;

(i) defects or damage resulting from external causes such as collision with an object, fire, flooding, dirt, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to weather conditions, theft, blown fuse, or improper use of any electrical source;

(j) defects or damage resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, or viruses and other software problems introduced into the Product(s);

(k) products not purchased from nothing.tech or authorised resellers (we recommend that you contact the point of sale for support);

(l) Products purchased outside of officially supported Nothing countries or regions, a list of which can be found here.

(m) repair(s) conducted by unofficial repair centres.

Does Nothing Support Provide Repair Services?

If you bought the Nothing Phone 1 and it is defective, Nothing will repair the phone for you. You will first need to contact Nothing’s customer support – you can do that here – provide proof of sale (your invoice for the order) and then send the phone in to be repaired.

“Nothing may use rebuilt,” the company states in its terms of sale agreement, “reconditioned or new parts and components when repairing any Product(s). Alternatively, we may replace the defective Product(s) entirely with a rebuilt, reconditioned, or new Nothing Product(s).”

Nothing only offers “after sales assistance” – meaning actual customer support and repair services – in regions where the phone is officially sold. If you import the phone to a region where the phone is not sold natively you will not be able to access Nothing’s after-sales assistance program.

Here’s a list of Nothing’s official sales regions: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Cyprus

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

UAE

UK

United States

Vietnam

If you live in one of these regions, and you bought a Nothing phone via the company’s store, you will be able to access its after-sales care and assistance team. If you DO NOT live in any of the regions listed above, well… you’re on your own.

Interested in picking up a Nothing Phone 1? Check out our Nothing Phone 1 review first. We also have a post detailing some of the bugs and issues currently affecting the Nothing Phone 1 too – that is well worth reading before you pull the trigger on the phone.

And, as an aside, you might also want to familiarise yourself with the Pixel 6a inside our Pixel 6a reviews post – it is perhaps the nearest rival to the Nothing Phone 1 with respect to price.

Save Nothing Phone (1) 4.0 The Nothing Phone 1 nail the essentials perfectly. It looks good and is fairly unique in its design, no mean feat in 2022, and it has plenty of performance under the hood, a very impressive display, and decent but not marketing-leading battery life. And all for less than £400! Pros: Nothing OS Android-based UX is Stunning

Nothing OS Android-based UX is Stunning Transparent design and glyph lighting will turn heads

Transparent design and glyph lighting will turn heads Excellent Price

Excellent Price Solid Performance

Solid Performance Decent Camera Performance Buy Now

