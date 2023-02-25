Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which Mid-range Android Is Better?

What mid-range Android is better, the Nothing Phone 1 or the Google Pixel 6a?

When it comes to mid-range smartphones there is no shortage of devices in the Android marketplace. While flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or the Google Pixel 7 Pro are among the most coveted phones, the fact of the matter is that many people don’t need their performance, specs, or power.

Most people just need a mid-range Android smartphone. In this article, we’ll take a look at two popular ones – the Nothing Phone 1 and the Google Pixel 6a – and see how they compare. Let’s dive in…

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Specs

First, here’s a look at the specs of the Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a:

Nothing Phone 1 Specs Display: 6.55” flexible OLED display, 2400×1080 pixel resolution

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

RAM: 8GB or 12GB

Front Camera: 16 MP selfie camera

Rear Camera: 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra wide

Battery: 4500 mAh. 18 hours

CPU: Snapdragon 778G+

Connectivity: 5G

Google Pixel 6a Specs Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution

Storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB

Front Camera: 8MP selfie camera

Rear Camera: 12.2 MP wide, 12 MP ultra wide

Battery: 4410 mAh. Over 24 hours

CPU: Google Tensor

Connectivity: 5G

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Design

OK, when it comes to design, it’s hard for these phones to look any different from one another – at least when it comes to the rear of the device. For all intents and purposes, the Google Pixel 6a looks like most other Android smartphones: full-screen front, back with a dual camera bump.

But the Nothing Phone 1 – without a doubt – looks different. From the front, it looks nearly identical to the Google Pixel 6a, except its selfie camera hole is in the corner of the display. But flip the Nothing Phone 1 over and let’s just say you know what phone you are looking at. This is because the Nothing Phone 1 uses a clear back panel that reveals interior lights.

Nothing calls this the Glyph Interface and essentially it’s a light-based feedback system. The varying light patterns can signal who’s calling you or what type of notification you have.

And look – it’s hard to make a judgment call on this Glyph Interface. One has to wonder how easy it is to tell whose calling or what type of notification you have by carrying light patterns. What can be said is the Glyph Interface makes the Nothing Phone 1 unique. But it’s sure to turn as many people off as it is to attract to the phone.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Display

So what about those displays? Interestingly, both the Google Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone 1 have the same resolution display: 2400 x 1080. However, the display sizes differ. The Google Pixel 6a is the smaller screen, with a 6.1-inch display, and the Nothing Phone 1 has the larger screen with the 6.55-inch display.

But while the Nothing Phone 1 has the larger display, because both phones have the same resolution, it actually means the Google Pixel 6a packs more pixels into the display, making it just a bit sharper. Whether you can tell this, however, is debatable. As for contrast ratio, both phones have a 1 million to one contrast.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: CPU & Storage + RAM

When it comes to RAM and storage, the Nothing Phone 1 handily beats the Google Pixel 6a. The Nothing Phone 1 comes in a 128GB storage option with 8GB of RAM or a 128GB or 256GB storage option with 12GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 6a only comes in one configuration: 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.

But when it comes to the CPU, the Google Pixel 6a is the winner. Its Google Tensor chip is built on a 5nm process whereas the Nothing Phone 1’s Snapdragon 778G+ is a 6nm chip. In short, the Google Tensor chip is going to be speedier. However, it’s always debatable if you’ll see a noticeable difference between the two chips – it really depends on what you are using the phone for. But most people probably won’t be able to tell that much of a difference.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Battery Life

No question about it: the Google Pixel 6a destroys the Nothing Phone 1 when it comes to battery life. Though the Google Pixel 6a actually has the smaller battery, the phone boasts over 24 hours of battery life. Despite having the larger battery, the Nothing Phone 1 just squeaks out 18 hours of battery life. That low battery life is probably impacted heavily by the light so the Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Camera

But the Nothing Phone 1 makes a comeback when you get to the camera department. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera – double that of the 8MP found in the Google Pixel 6a.

And in the rear the Nothing Phone 1 destroys the Google Pixel 6a. The Nothing Phone 1 features a dual lens camera system with 50MP main and 50MP ultra wide lenses. The Google Pixel 6a, on the other hand, has a dual lens system too, but it features just a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultra wide lens.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a: Cost

Finally – cost. The Google Pixel 6a costs just $299. That’s a really good deal for such a solid mid-range Android Phone.

The Nothing Phone 1 isn’t actually available in the United States yet, but in Europe the Nothing Phone 1 costs €469 for the 128GB/8GB option, €499 for the 128GB/12GB option, and €549 for the 256GB/12GB option. That about $495, $528, and $580, respectively.

