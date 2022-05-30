The Samsung Galaxy M13 is an affordable Android phone that packs in plenty of decent specs, including a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP camera. Here’s everything you need to know…

Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy M13 on May 27, 2022. The Samsung Galaxy M13 will get a release date in June 2022. The phone runs Android 12, as you’d expect, alongside Samsung’s Exynos 850 CPU and 4GB of RAM. You have storage options for 64GB and 128GB and the phone does support microSD cards as well, so you can expand things further.

The phone itself is a mid-range offering from Samsung. It will likely retail for $200/£200. The Samsung Galaxy M13 will be heavily targeted at the Indian market, a place where Samsung has made plenty of inroads in the past few years with its cheaper Android phones like its well-known Galaxy A series of phones.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specs Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm

Screen Size: 6.6in

Screen Type: PLS LCD

CPU: Exynos 850

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Camera: 50MP (Wide) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + 2MP (Depth)

Headphone Jack: Yes

5G: No

Storage: 64GB & 128GB

SD Card Support: Yes

Colors: Deep Green, Orange Copper, Light Blue

The Samsung Galaxy M13’s specs – at this price point – are fairly respectable. You have a very decently sized battery, a large, expansive display, 4GB of RAM, and a decent amount of storage, providing you go with the slightly more expensive 128GB variant. The battery should do a solid 48 hours with mixed use and the phone also supports 15W fast charge.

The star of the show here, however, is the camera. Samsung has outfitted the M13 with an impressive triple lens camera fronted that is fronted by a 50MP wide sensor. You also have a 5MP ultra-wide and a 5MP depth sensor. Combined, these lenses should allow users to create great-looking pictures and video, although video is limited to 1080p at 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is expected to get a release date in June. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the price yet but most of my sources expect it to cost in and around $200/£200 – likely less. The phone will be predominantly pitched at developing markets like India and Brazil where demand for cheaper Android phones with decent camera tech and large batteries, as well as decent connectivity, is currently exploding.

The Galaxy M13 will also be available in Europe at some point too. Again, Samsung hasn’t discussed specifics with respect to exact pricing and release dates. But the consensus seems to be that it will be available to buy during June and will cost no more than £200 to £250. However, Samsung has not commented on the phone’s USA release date, so we’ll update you about that as soon as we know more.

