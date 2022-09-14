Through the magic of trade-ins, carriers in the US are now essentially giving away iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets for free…

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you might want to wait before you pull the trigger. Yes, there are plenty of great iPhone 14 deals floating around. But what if you could get a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14? That’d be pretty sweet, right?

Well, if you have an old phone laying around – or even a newer model, like the iPhone 13 – you can now use it as a “trade-in” to get a massive discount (up to $1000) over at Verizon. Of course, there are strings attached to these deals but they’re still pretty darn sweet.

Let’s take a look at how you go about securing yourself a free iPhone 14 and/or iPhone 14 Pro…

A Free iPhone 14? Surely Not…

Verizon is currently offering up to $1000 off the price of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. Of course, the amount you get will depend on the phone you want to trade in, and it has to be edible too, of course.

If you want to trade in a newer phone, say the Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro, you’ll get close to the maximum discount.

If it’s older, like an iPhone 11 or Galaxy S21, you’ll get less. New Verizon customers also get a $200 eCard to cover their costs for switching networks.

If you’re already with Verizon, you can use any eligible phone to get up to $800 off any phone in Apple’s iPhone 14 range.

Verizon Unlimited Plans With Trade-In Deals

Of course, getting this deal is contingent on you subscribing to one of Verizon’s Unlimited plans which start at $70 p/m and top out at $90 p/m for the “5G Get More” plan.

As with most things related to carriers and plans, the more lines you have, the cheaper your monthly cost. We’ll cover this in more detail a bit further down. For now, let’s take a look at what you get with some of Verizon’s top-tier Unlimited plans.

Verizon’s 5G Play More Plan is Insanely Good…

You can see how all of Verizon’s current plans breakdown below. As you can see, both 5G Play More and 5G Get More come with loads of additional extras that, I’d argue, are well worth the asking price of $80 or $90 per month.

I mean, the plan’s included perks alone total upwards of $70 a month if you took them outright and you’re getting unlimited data on top of this as well as access to the USA’s fastest 5G network. For all that, $90 a month ain’t too bad at all…

Verizon’s One Unlimited For iPhone Plan

If you know you’re getting an iPhone 14, you could always take advantage of Verizon’s brand new One Unlimited For iPhone plan which gets you free access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud Storage, as well as unlimited data, texts, and calls.

On top of this, being a One Unlimited For iPhone plan subscriber gets you access to exclusive discounts for things like Apple Watch, iPads, and Verizon Home Internet, as well as international texting and free calls to Mexico and Canada. This plan is pretty badass and it costs $90 a month – or, exactly the same as Verizon’s “5G Get More” plan.

You can get the monthly cost down significantly, however, by adding in more lines. If you can get your entire household connected, and you’re lucky enough to have three teenage kids, you can get the One Unlimited For iPhone (or 5G Get More) for $45 per month – or 50% less.

Add More Lines, Save More Money

1 Line – $90 p/m

2 Lines – $75 p/m

3 Lines – $60 p/m

4 Lines – $50 p/m

5 Lines – $45 p/m

If you’re not interested in having access to all these iPhone-specific things, go with the “5G Get More” Plan. It is essentially the same deal, only you get free access to things like HULU and Disney+ which, at least right now, are far better streaming platforms than Apple’s Apple TV+.

Either way, if you’re thinking of getting an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro you are almost certainly best off doing so through Verizon. If you have a newer, eligible phone you could literally get either the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro for free.

And best of all? These deals are now live – check them out here.

