Will Samsung Galaxy S22 Come With A Charger?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will get official inside Q1 2022. But will the Samsung Galaxy S22 come with a charger? Here’s what’s most likely to happen…

Like Apple, Samsung is moving away from including chargers in the box for its phones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 – all models and variants – did not come with a charger in the box. But what about the Samsung Galaxy S22? Will it be the same?

The reasons behind this move are twofold: first, it is better for environmental reasons; and second, it saves the company producing the phone some money. The savings generated by not including headphones and chargers when you’re shipping millions of phones soon adds up.

Will The Samsung Galaxy S22 Come With A Charger?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will not ship with a charger or headphones in the box. Samsung confirmed this, more or less, when it launched the Samsung Galaxy S21. Samsung said – as a company – it is moving away from including headphones and chargers with its phones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung is working on the global transition of the removal of the earphones and charger plug from all Galaxy smartphones following the Galaxy S21 series. To ensure Galaxy consumers have the tools to reuse older charger plugs, the Galaxy S21 and other Galaxy smartphones will still include a cable (USB-C to USB-C cable) in the packaging to attach the smartphone to the charger plug. Samsung

You will get a cable in the box, a USB Type C, but that’s about it for accessories. The removal of the charger and the headphones from the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S22’s box allows Samsung to ship the phones inside smaller boxes too. Another saving.

Save

And because the boxes are smaller and weigh less, this means Samsung can also make some savings on its shipping bills. Lighter goods cost less to transport, especially when you’re talking about the volumes that Apple and Samsung deal in.

A 30g saving per unit on millions of shipped units adds up to some pretty hefty weight savings cumulatively. Like literal tons in weight. And that is significant.

Are Headphones And Chargers Bad For The Environment?

Apple and Samsung are two of the most visible brands that no longer ship headphones and chargers with their phones. Both companies claim they chose to do this for environmental reasons. And that’s cool, more companies of Apple and Samsung’s size need to be more focused on this kind of thing.

But just how much difference has it made? The actual figures, in just under two years, are actually pretty mind-blowing. By NOT including chargers and headphones with its iPhones anymore, Apple has saved 861,000 metric tons of precious metals.

Let that sink in for a second: 861,000 metric tons of precious metals!

Just by not including chargers and headphones in the box.

With these kinds of figures in mind, it is no wonder that Samsung quickly followed Apple’s lead and ditched headphones and chargers for its phones from 2020 onwards.

Samsung tends to ship more phones than Apple on a yearly basis, so its environmental savings will likely be even larger.

To be honest, I had no idea the figures would be this high – it kind of blew my mind when I found out. Who knew chargers and headphones required so many precious metals to manufacture.

But then again, I think we’re all guilty of not really comprehending just how many phones are shipping by Apple and Samsung every single year. We talk about 26 million shipments like it’s just another arbitrary figure, failing to acknowledge that 26 million units of anything is FIVE TIMES the population of Finland or Scotland…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.