Samsung and AMD are now confirmed to be working on a brand new mobile GPU that will launch aboard the Galaxy S22 in 2022

Rumors about Samsung and AMD partnering on a GPU have been rife throughout 2020. But this week, Samsung confirmed it is actually happening. It also confirmed when we’ll see this new mobile AMD GPU – it’ll launch inside the Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022.

During Samsung’s recent Exynos on 2021 event, Samsung’s Dr. Inyup Kang, president of Samsung’s System LSI Business, confirmed that the Samsung/AMD GPU would appear inside the company’s “next flagship product” – and that cannot be referring to the Galaxy S21, as that launches tomorrow.

The new GPU will see Samsung licensing and integrating AMD’s RDNA GPU architecture inside future Exynos chipsets. The global debut of this new GPU will likely be inside the Exynos 2100’s successor – expect more details about that during the second half of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S22 First With AMD GPU, Coming In 2022…

It is also worth noting that there likely won’t be a new Galaxy Note release this year; Samsung is apparently retiring the brand. The S-Pen will live on, however, inside the company’s foldable phones and future Galaxy S releases.

Additional reporting has claimed that the Samsung/AMD GPU will not be available until 2022, indicating – or confirming – that the Galaxy S21 will not be the first Samsung phone to run it.

Many were confused by Dr. Inyup Kang’s phrasing at the event; he said “next” flagship, which, obviously, sounds like the Galaxy S21. But this, apparently, is not the case. Next means the one after the Galaxy S21, meaning the Galaxy S22.

A New Dawn For Samsung’s Exynos Platform

With Samsung’s increasing focus on its Exynos platform, it looks as if this strategic partnership with AMD is all about bulking up the performance capabilities of its future Exynos chipsets.

Apple’s A-Series platform is currently dominating the mobile space, with respect to performance, and Qualcomm and MediaTek chips are doing a fair amount of business with Google’s Android hardware partners. Samsung needs something special in order to break through the glass ceiling. And a powerful AMD-designed GPU could be just the thing to do it.

And let’s not forget the ever-growing wave of ARM-based Windows machines that are launching. Currently, Qualcomm is uniquely placed to serve these machines, however, a heavily bolstered Exynos chip, complete with an AMD GPU, could see Samsung causing the US chipmaker plenty of headaches during 2022 and beyond.

Exciting times, indeed! Now we just have to wait 12 months for the Galaxy S22 to see this new Exynos platform in action…