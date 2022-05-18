Here’s what you need to know about the charging capabilities of the Pixel 6a…

Wondering does the Pixel 6a have wireless charging? You’re not alone! Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a does NOT have wireless charging. This is a huge disappointment as the other Pixel 6 devices do support wireless charging.

It’s also a big mark against the Pixel 6a being future-proof. The world is rapidly moving towards wireless charging and the fact that the Pixel 6a lacks wireless charging means people who purchase it in 2022 will probably need to be updating the phone sooner rather than later.

However, there still are some power management features to love about the Pixel 6a. Here’s what you need to know…

Pixel 6a Battery Size

The Pixel 6a comes with a 4410 mAh battery. While that is the typical capacity, Google does note that the minimum capacity is rated a bit less–at just 4306 mAh.

Pixel 6a Battery Life

But the great thing about the Pixel 6a is Google says it has a 24-hour “plus” battery life. That means in normal usage your Pixel 6a should at least last 24 hours.

However, if you read Google’s fine print, it says the typical battery life for the Pixel 6a is actually 29 hours. As Google notes: ‘For “24-hour”: Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 29 hours. Battery testing conducted using Sub-6 GHz non-standalone 5G (ENDC) connectivity.’

But things get even better if you activate what Google calls Extreme Battery Saver. In this case, Google says the Pixel 6a battery life will last up to 72 hours. Again, here’s it’s important to point out Google’s footnotes:

‘For “Up to 72 hours”: Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of limited other features that are default in Extreme Battery Saver mode (which disables various features including 5G connectivity). Battery testing conducted on a major carrier network.’

So do keep in mind that if you engage Extreme Battery Saver you will not be able to use 5G when in that mode.

And of course, Google notes “Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower.”

Pixel 6a Fast Charging

The Pixel 6a also supports fast charging, which means you can juice the phone up to a relatively full level in a relatively short amount of time. Just how much time? Google doesn’t specify. All the company says is “Get hours of power in just a few minutes with fast wired charging.”

Their footnote to that statement warns “Wired charging rates up to 18W based on use of Google 30W USB-C® or Google 18W USB-C® Charger plugged into a wall outlet.”

In other words, you’ll need certain chargers if you want to take advantage of fast charging.

As for the type of cable you power the Pixel 6a with, the phone has a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, so make sure you have a comparable cable.

Does The Pixel 6a Have Wireless Charging?

Unfortunately not. If you want a Pixel 6 with wireless charging, you’ll need to opt for the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro.

