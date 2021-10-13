The Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be quite the update, bringing a new design, new screen sizes, and new cameras. But will the Galaxy S22 have a headphone jack?

Hope is a funny thing. People cling to it even when the odds are stacked against them. The world has moved on, embracing wireless headphones. It happened slowly at first. But now it is exceeding rare to see anyone using wired headphones.

This is good for headphone companies – and Apple, it is one of the biggest “new” headphone brands – but it is bad news for people that like their phones to come with headphone jacks. Apple was the first to remove the headphone jack, Samsung followed suit. And then the rest of the industry shortly thereafter.

And with the launch of the Galaxy S22 just around the corner, plenty of people are wondering about whether the headphone jack will make a return on the Galaxy S22. I have bad news for those of you living in hope, however…

Will The Galaxy S22 Have A Headphone Jack?

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will almost certainly NOT come with a headphone jack. Samsung hasn’t shipped a flagship phone with a headphone jack for a few years now, so there really is no hope for the Galaxy S22 coming with one.

The history of how Samsung came to this decision is, well, pretty typical of Samsung. When Apple first removed the headphone jack, Samsung ridiculed the company, using it as a marketing angle for selling more of its phones which, at this point, came with headphone jacks.

The following year, in a somewhat shameless turnaround, Samsung removed the headphone jack from its 2019 Galaxy Note 10, just 12 months after mocking Apple for doing the same. The Galaxy S10 – all models – came with a headphone jack, however, and these phones are still available and A LOT cheaper than they used to be.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 – all models – does not have a headphone jack, and neither does the Galaxy S21. Again, this goes for all the models.

Which Samsung Phones Have A Headphone Jack?

What are your options for Samsung phones with a headphone jack? As of right now, you do have quite a few options. But none of them are flagship phones. If you want a Samsung phone with a headphone jack, you’re left with its cheaper phones from its Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy A72 5G, for instance, is a brilliant phone. It packs in all the latest technology, including 5G, has a gorgeous Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a rock-solid triple-lens camera on its rear. It is a flagship phone in all but its pricing. And it comes with a headphone jack.

Save Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Packing a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a triple-lens camera, and 5G, the Galaxy A72 5G is a flagship phone in all but its price. If you’re after killer value for money, check this phone out… VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

Right now, the Galaxy A72 5G is the best Samsung option for those of you that want a phone with a headphone jack. For whatever reason, the humble headphone jack has been relegated to non-flagship models. The Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G have a headphone jack, for instance, while the Pixel 5 does not.

Is this a bad thing? Not necessarily. But it does mean that those who value wired headphones aren’t really being served adequately by flagship models from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Even enthusiast brands like OnePlus have now ditched the headphone jack on its flagship models, so you’re basically left with mid-range options like the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

My advice? Bite the bullet and get a pair of wireless headphones. I recommend the Bose QC35 II headphones – they’re utterly brilliant and are the only headphone I have used for about three years now. The headphone jack is NOT coming back on big-name phone releases, so you might as well move with the times and join the wireless party.

Best Unlimited Plans Right Now United States – If you’re in the US and you want unlimited data, and you want to keep things simple, go with Mint Mobile. Mint offers a brilliant Unlimited Data Plan for just $30 per month. Mint has great coverage and includes 4G and 5G too. United Kingdom – If you’re in the UK, the best option is Three’s Unlimited Plan. It is completely unlimited, meaning no throttling and no limits on things like hotspots and tethering. I’ve used this plan for nearly 10 years now and I couldn’t imagine using anything else. And you can get it right now for just £10 a month for the first six months.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.