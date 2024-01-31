Motorola Update Policy: How Many Updates Will Your Phone Get?

01/31/24 • 4 min read

Motorola occupies itself a nice slice of the US market with its robust and well price Android phones, but how many updates do its phones get? Let’s find out…

Google and Samsung have raised the bar with respect to Android OS updates – both now support 7 years’ worth of Android updates. That’s almost as good as what you get with Apple’s iPhone.

But what about Motorola, where does it factor in this equation? Moto phones are fairly popular in the US and the UK. But what is the deal with Android updates – how many do you get?

As always, it depends on the phone you’re using.

Flagship models tend to get better support than cheaper models. And as of right now, Motorola’s general update policy is 3 years of Android updates for flagships and two years for mid-range phones.

Motorola has refined its approach to phone support, striking a balance between flagship and budget models with its current policy as of October 2023. While flagship devices enjoy a more extended period of software support, the non-flagship models are not far behind, ensuring users across the board receive a fair share of updates.

This approach, while an improvement on what came before, still lags way behind Google, Samsung, and OnePlus – Google and Samsung now both offer 7 years’ worth of Android updates on their latest phone models.

Motorola Android Support Breakdown by Model Here’s how Motorola’s policy translates to some of its popular models: Phone Name Released Date OS Updates Security Patches Motorola Edge+ (2023) September 2023 3 major Android updates 4 years Motorola Edge 30 Pro February 2023 3 major Android updates 4 years Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) February 2023 2 major Android updates 3 years Motorola Moto G Power (2023) January 2023 2 major Android updates 3 years Motorola Moto E32s May 2023 2 major Android updates 3 years The best Motorola phone for Android updates, based on the current policy, would be one of their flagship models. Among the latest releases, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro stand out as the top choices. Both of these devices are promised to receive 3 major Android version updates and 4 years of bi-monthly security patches. This level of support ensures that these flagship devices will enjoy a relatively extended lifespan with up-to-date software and enhanced security features, making them the best Motorola options for those prioritizing Android updates.

When it comes to Android updates, and the number you get, there are two clear winners right now: Samsung and Google.

The latest Pixel phones will get 7 years of Android OS updates, and Samsung’s latest range of smartphones have now matched that – this is currently the best you’ll get in the Android kingdom.

Xiaomi offers three years of Android OS updates for its flagship models and 1-2 for its lower-end models. OnePlus fares a little better: its latest flagship phone models will get four years of Android updates.

Bottom line? If you want the most Android updates possible, you’ll need to get either a Google Pixel phone (the Pixel 8 series and above) or a Samsung phone (either the Samsung Galaxy S24 series or above).