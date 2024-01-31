Xiaomi Update Policy: How Many Android OS Updates With You Get?

01/31/24 • 5 min read

Pin

Xiaomi makes A LOT of phones and this makes things tricky when it comes to Android OS updates. So, how long do Xiaomi phones get updates for? Here’s what you need to know…

Xiaomi Update Policy [Key Takeaways]: 🎰 Update Uncertainty: Older or budget Xiaomi phones might get 0, 1, or 2 Android updates.

Older or budget Xiaomi phones might get 0, 1, or 2 Android updates. 🚩 Flagship Policy: Xiaomi flagships usually see 🔄 3 Android updates & 🛡️ 4 years security.

Xiaomi flagships usually see 🔄 3 Android updates & 🛡️ 4 years security. 🎯 Exceptions Exist: Some budget models like Redmi Note 11 series fare better with 3 years of updates.

Some budget models like Redmi Note 11 series fare better with 3 years of updates. 📈 Best for Updates: Redmi K60 Extreme Edition leads with 🔄 3 Android updates & 🛡️ 4 years security.

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition leads with 🔄 3 Android updates & 🛡️ 4 years security. 🌏 China First: Update promise currently for China’s Redmi K60 Extreme Edition , potential global rollout unclear.

Update promise currently for , potential global rollout unclear. 📊 Behind the Curve: Xiaomi lags behind Google, Samsung, and Apple in update longevity and frequency.

Xiaomi lags behind Google, Samsung, and Apple in update longevity and frequency. ⏳ Update Speed: Speed of delivering updates, especially MIUI, remains a critical area for improvement.

Here’s the bad news first: if you’re using one of Xiaomi’s older phones or one of its cheaper phones that isn’t the latest Xiaomi RedMi K60 Extreme Edition (AKA the Xiaomi 13T Pro), Android OS updates are something of a crapshoot.

What does this mean? Put simply: you could get two Android OS updates, one, or none at all.

Xiaomi flagship phones, generally speaking, get 3 major Android version updates and 4 years of security patches, while non-flagship models tend to get 1 to 2 Android updates with 2 years of security.

There are exceptions, both good and bad, like the Xiaomi RedMi Note 11 series, arguably a budget model, which gets three years’ worth of Android updates. But there’s also plenty of lesser known models that get less.

As I said, it is something of a crapshoot when you’re dealing with Xiaomi. Here’s a breakdown of some of Xiaomi’s most popular phones and the level of support they get.

Phone Name Released Date OS Updates Security Patches Xiaomi 13 Pro November 2023 3 major Android updates 4 years Xiaomi 12S Ultra July 2022 3 major Android updates 4 years Xiaomi 12 Pro December 2021 3 major Android updates 4 years Xiaomi 11 Ultra March 2021 3 major Android updates 4 years Xiaomi Mi 11 February 2021 3 major Android updates 4 years Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G October 2021 3 major Android updates 4 years Redmi Note 11S 5G May 2022 2 major Android updates 3 years Redmi Note 10 Pro Max March 2021 2 major Android updates 3 years Redmi Note 10 March 2021 2 major Android updates 3 years Poco X4 Pro 5G February 2022 2 major Android updates 3 years Poco M4 Pro 5G November 2021 2 major Android updates 3 years Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra July 2020 2 major Android updates 3 years Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro February 2020 2 major Android updates 3 years Redmi K50 Gaming February 2022 2 major Android updates 3 years Black Shark 4 March 2021 2 major Android updates 3 years Poco F3 GT March 2021 2 major Android updates 3 years Xiaomi Mi 9 February 2019 2 major Android updates 3 years Redmi Note 7 January 2019 2 major Android updates 3 years Pocophone F1 August 2018 2 major Android updates 3 years

Pin

The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition is currently the best Xiaomi phone for Android updates: it gets three major OS updates and four years’ worth of security patches.

This is a significant leap forward, especially considering Xiaomi’s previous stance on updates, which often lagged behind giants like Samsung and Google (both of whom now offer 7 years’ worth of Android updates).

Xiaomi’s announcement, made on the social platform Weibo, didn’t dive into specifics regarding MIUI version updates.

For many Xiaomi users, MIUI versions are just as crucial as Android versions because they bring a host of features and improvements to the Xiaomi and Redmi lineup.

Currently, this promise is exclusive to the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition in China, where it was recently launched. There’s a buzz that this model will be rebranded as the Xiaomi 13T Pro for international markets, including Europe.

Yet, Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed whether this update policy will be a global standard for future devices or if it will remain a one-off for this specific model.

Xiaomi Needs To Improve Its Android Support

Xiaomi is a big deal in China, it sells A LOT of phones but it is lagging behind brands like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus when it comes to supporting its phones. This isn’t good. Apple’s support is incredible and this is one of the main things like makes its iPhones so popular.

Google and Samsung have finally woken up to this fact, so it is now time for other Android phone brands like Xiaomi to do the same. Three years’ worth of Android updates just isn’t good enough in 2024, not when Google and Samsung are now both offering seven years – the game has changed.

Another big question surrounding this announcement is whether this new update policy will be rolled out globally. Matching the update commitment of Samsung and OnePlus, and Google, would be a huge win for Xiaomi but given its approach to how it releases phones, it pumps them out at a record rate, actually pulling it off could be rather tricky.

But there’s more to software updates than just the numbers. How quickly these updates are delivered is equally important.

Historically, MIUI updates have been painfully slow to roll out. Xiaomi hasn’t provided details on the frequency of these updates under the new policy, but it’s an area where we’re hoping for improvement.