Motorola Edge 2022: Is It Worth Buying In 2024?

03/04/24 • 10 min read

Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 2022 before buying one, including its PROS and CONS, camera tech, and overall performance…

The Motorola Edge 2022, despite its age, is still a popular phone in the USA. With its approachable price tag and decent specs, it has proven to be a reliable smartphone. But is it still worth it in 2024 or are you better off looking elsewhere?

No one wants to get a new phone only to find out it is basically obsolete, that’s a massive waste of money and a complete waste of your time. Below is literally everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 2022 from the perspective of 2024.

By the end, you’ll know exactly whether this is the phone for you. And if it isn’t, I’ve outlined some contemporary alternatives for your consideration too. Let’s dig in…

Design and Display Sleek and stylish design with a matte plastic finish on the back and a plastic mid-frame

Lightweight at 6 ounces, making it comfortable to hold

6.6-inch OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution

Bright display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits The Motorola Edge 2022 isn’t going to win any design awards; its design is about as utilitarian as it comes. But that’s OK, there’s plenty to like here with its 144Hz refresh rate display (that’s better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s ProMotion display), slim profile, and solid build quality. Plus, most of you will be running it in a case, so the overall aesthetic of the Edge 2022’s design is kind of a moot point: all you’ll see is the display, and the display – while only Full HD, not QHD – is very bright and super smooth, thanks to its massively high refresh rate. Design Utilitarian look following modern trends

Lightweight at 170g with a matte plastic back

Thin chassis but plastic frame feels cheap

IP52 rating means limited water resistance

Lacks headphone jack Display: Large 6.6-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution

Smooth 144Hz refresh rate

Bright at 1,300 nits with vibrant colors

Flat display aids gripping without case

Bezels a bit chunky, in-display fingerprint sensor positioned too low Pros: Comfortable to hold

Unique matte finish resists fingerprints

Big, smooth, bright OLED display Cons: Unoriginal utilitarian design

Plastic build lacks premium feel

Very limited water protection

Inconvenient fingerprint sensor placement Bottom line? The Motorola Edge 2022 isn’t the prettiest phone you’ll come across but its big, bright display and market-leading refresh rate (144Hz) more than make up for its shortcomings in this context, especially if you’re the type of user that runs your phone in a case.

Performance and Software Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor and 8GB of RAM

Offers decent performance for day-to-day tasks and light gaming

Runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s near-stock skin

Motorola promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches When it comes to performance, things aren’t quite as rosy. There are some things that potential users need to be aware of. The first is that it runs a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor which is a midrange CPU that lacks the performance and features of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 3 (as well as its predecessor, the GEN 2). For basic stuff, things like web browsing and running applications, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is fine. But for anything more advanced, including things like multitasking and photo/video editing, as well as higher-end games, you will notice its shortcomings. If you prioritize affordability, the ability to do basic / everyday stuff (apps, web browsing, 5G connectivity, social media), and good battery life, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 will be more than enough. If you need to do more advanced tasks, you’ll need a phone with a Snapdragon 8 GEN 2 or 3 inside it. And then there’s Motorola’s support of the phone. Long story short: it’s not great. The Motorola Edge 2022 is currently running Android 12, so it hasn’t yet been updated to Android 13. Later this year, Google will release Android 15. That means the phone is now nearly two generations behind. It will get Android 13 at some point but Motorola’s support is NOT good, so, again, this is something you will want to keep in mind.

Camera Triple rear camera setup: 50MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens

Decent camera performance in daylight conditions

Struggles in low-light situations, with performance not on par with Google or Samsung

Capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps With the camera, we’re once again fully inside Average Park. The Edge 2022 packs in some decent-looking camera tech but the results you get from it aren’t going to give handsets like the Pixel 7a or iPhone 15 any cause for concern. For basic stuff, like uploading images to instagram and the like, it’s fine. But if you want or need something that is actually good, you’ll want to be looking at the Pixel 7a – it costs around the same as the Edge 2022 and its camera module is 10x better. If you’re the type of user that wants an affordable phone but also would quite like a decent camera as well, I’d strongly recommend you take a look at the Pixel 7a over the Motorola Edge 2022. Not only is its camera vastly superior, but it is also much, much better for updates and support. The rear cameras capture strong images in daylight, but low-light photos are a bit of a letdown, even with the Quad Pixel technology. The Google Pixel 6, with its Night Sight feature, vastly outperformed the Motorola model in the latter scenario; that’s not surprising, because Google’s cameras are among the best in the industry for low-light captures. Color accuracy is solid, and images snapped with the main camera look vibrant and attractive. Photos with the Pixel 6 look a little better, but you have to peer closely to spot the differences, which is a testament to the quality of Motorola’s main sensor. PC MAG

Battery Life Packs a massive 5,000mAh battery

Impressive battery life, lasting over 13 hours in continuous video playback tests

Supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging One of the standout features of the Motorola Edge 2022 is its impressive battery life. With a massive 5,000mAh battery, the device can easily last a full day of heavy usage. This is achieved through the adoption of its Full HD display which requires less power than a QHD panel, so while you do lose some quality with the look of the display compared to higher end phones, the bump you get in battery life – and it is a pretty significant bump – goes some way to offsetting this.

Connectivity Supports 5G connectivity (mmWave and sub-6GHz) in the US

Compatible with all major US carriers (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile)

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support With connectivity, you’ve got everything you’re going to need. 5G is included and you also get support for faster data over mmWave and sub-6GHz which is a solid pro for the phone – plenty of midrange phones do not support this. It doesn’t have WiFi 7, however; instead, you’ve got WiFi 6E which is fine for most things. I don’t think even the biggest geek on the planet would consider this much of a shortcoming, so I wouldn’t worry about this at all.

PROS Affordable price point (often on sale for around $350)

Large and smooth 144Hz display

Excellent battery life

Decent performance for day-to-day tasks

Good software update policy (for the price range) CONS Lackluster low-light camera performance

Only IP52 water resistance (not fully waterproof)

No charger included in the box

Plastic build feels less premium than some competitors

Occasional stutters and performance hiccups

Shortcomings Pin While Motorola promises three years of Android updates, the company has a history of missing update deadlines, and the Edge has already fallen behind on receiving Android 13 and timely security patches.

The lack of meaningful water resistance (IP52 rating) makes the device vulnerable to accidental water exposure, potentially leading to damage.

The camera performance, while decent in daylight, falls short in low-light conditions compared to competitors like Google and Samsung. While the Motorola Edge 2022 offers an enticing package on paper, with its large smooth display, capable performance, and impressive battery life, it falls short in several key areas that potential buyers should be aware of. One glaring issue is Motorola’s track record with software updates. The company has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, which is commendable for a mid-range device. However, Motorola has a history of missing update deadlines, and the Edge has already fallen behind, failing to receive the Android 13 update and lagging on monthly security patches. This raises concerns about the longevity of the device and whether it will truly receive the promised updates throughout its lifecycle. Another significant drawback is the lack of meaningful water resistance. With an IP52 rating, the Motorola Edge 2022 is only protected against dripping water at specific angles. This means that accidental spills, exposure to rain, or even using the device in the bathroom could potentially lead to water damage, rendering the phone unusable. In an era where even budget smartphones offer robust water resistance, this oversight from Motorola is disappointing and could prove costly for users. Finally, while the camera performance is decent in well-lit conditions, it falls short when it comes to low-light photography. Compared to industry leaders like Google and Samsung, whose computational photography prowess often compensates for hardware limitations, the Motorola Edge 2022 struggles to capture high-quality images in dimly lit environments. This limitation may be a deal-breaker for users who prioritize camera performance, especially for capturing memorable moments in various lighting conditions. Overall, while the Motorola Edge 2022 offers some compelling features at an attractive price point, its shortcomings in software updates, water resistance, and camera performance should give potential buyers pause. Me? I think the Google Pixel 7a or even an older, refurbished iPhone model like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 is a much better option than the Motorola Edge 2022. For updates, for the camera performance, and for longer term usage, Google and Apple just make better phones (and you won’t even have to pay that much more either).

The Best Alternative To Consider Google Pixel 7a Camera Champ: The Pixel 7a packs the same powerful chip as its pricier siblings, delivering top-notch photo and video quality, even in low light.

The Pixel 7a packs the same powerful chip as its pricier siblings, delivering top-notch photo and video quality, even in low light. Clean & Fast: Enjoy a smooth, bloatware-free Android experience with timely updates, keeping your phone secure and running optimally.

Enjoy a smooth, bloatware-free Android experience with timely updates, keeping your phone secure and running optimally. AI Smarts: Pixel 7a boasts unique AI features like Live Translate, Direct Call, and Assistant, adding convenience and functionality to your everyday life. While both the Pixel 7a and Motorola Edge 2022 are mid-range contenders, the Pixel 7a pulls ahead in key areas. It boasts Google’s leading image processing chip, capturing superior photos and videos, especially in low light, compared to the Edge 2022’s average camera. The Pixel 7a also runs a clean, bloatware-free Android experience with guaranteed updates for years, offering a smoother and more secure experience than the Edge 2022’s stock Android. Additionally, Pixel 7a leverages Google’s AI smarts with features like Live Translate and Assistant, enhancing daily convenience compared to the Edge 2022’s more basic functionalities. And for the price, the Pixel 7a is the best value smartphone on the market right now.

The New Mid-Range Standard Google Pixel 7a 4.5 The Google Pixel 7a offers premium features without the hefty price tag. With superior performance, a smooth 90Hz display, and a top-notch camera, it outshines its rivals. With five years of software support and the added bonus of wireless charging, the Pixel 7a is a mid-range smartphone game-changer. A true bang-for-your-buck purchase!

Pros: Offers a significant portion of premium smartphone features.

Offers a significant portion of premium smartphone features. Employs Google's top chip and ample RAM for superior performance.

Employs Google's top chip and ample RAM for superior performance. Provides a high refresh rate screen (90Hz) for a smooth user experience.

Provides a high refresh rate screen (90Hz) for a smooth user experience. Comes with excellent software support for five years.

Comes with excellent software support for five years. Offers a high-quality camera that outperforms many expensive phones.

Offers a high-quality camera that outperforms many expensive phones. The price is reasonable for the features it offers ($500).

