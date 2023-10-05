Pixel 8 Levels With iPhone: 7 Years of Android Updates – FINALLY!

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/05/23 • 3 min read

Pin

7 years worth of Android updates? That’s always been the dream for Pixel users. And now it’s a reality with the Pixel 8 series…

Apple’s always had one ace in the hole that gave it a massive edge over all of its competitors: support.

You could buy the iPhone 15 today and never have to worry about iOS updates for the next 6 or 7 years. And this applied to all iPhones released to date.

As USPs go, for most people, this has always been a huge reason to buy iPhone over anything on offer in the Android market.

Specs are great, and Android phones usually have more features and bells and whistles than their iPhone counterparts. But when it came to support? Nothing came close to Apple’s with iPhone.

Android OS Updates: 7 Years Will Take You To 2030…

Pin

But this month, after years of avoiding the issues, someone at Google finally put two and two together. Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will get the same level of support as iPhone – 7 years’ worth of Android updates.

This means, if you buy the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro today, you’ll be getting Android updates until 2030. You will NOT get this with Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, or any other Android phone brand.

Just Google. And for many, this will be the #1 reason why they switch to Google Pixel phones moving forwards.

Google Tensor G3 works with the Titan M2 security chip to protect personal information and make your Pixel more resilient to sophisticated attacks. And now, Face Unlock on Pixel 8 meets the highest Android biometric class, allowing you to access compatible banking and payment apps like Google Wallet. With Pixel, you receive exclusive features and updates that keep your phone getting better over time. For the first time, we’re providing seven years of software support for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — including OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops. Google

The only shocker in all of this is that it took Google THIS long to deliver this kind of support. It controls Android, it designs its Pixel hardware in-house, it has some of the smartest people on the planet working on its phones.

And yet… it took EIGHT generations to finally match Apple’s level of software support.

Google’s Pixel phones have been growing in popularity over the past several years, but I think it will be this change of strategy – not specs, not camera tech, nor its pricing – that will be the one thing that convinces a significant number of people to switch from iPhone and give Pixel a chance.

Let’s just hope Google’s horrible QC issues that have plagued past Pixel releases are a thing of the past…