Apple’s ProMotion Display Technology: A Complete Guide

What exactly is Apple’s ProMotion, and why has it garnered so much attention? Let’s delve into a comprehensive guide to understanding this advanced display technology

Apple is known for leading tech innovations, and its ProMotion display technology is no exception. But what is ProMotion, and why is it significant? Here’s a concise guide to this advanced display feature.

What is Apple’s ProMotion?

ProMotion is Apple’s proprietary display technology introduced with the iPad Pro in 2017. In essence, ProMotion dynamically adjusts the display’s refresh rate up to 120Hz, depending on the content being viewed. This results in smoother animations, more responsive touch feedback, and an overall enhanced visual experience.

Understanding Refresh Rates Before diving deeper into ProMotion, it’s crucial to understand the concept of refresh rates: Refresh Rate: It refers to the number of times a display updates its content per second. Measured in Hertz (Hz), a higher refresh rate means smoother visuals and less motion blur.

It refers to the number of times a display updates its content per second. Measured in Hertz (Hz), a higher refresh rate means smoother visuals and less motion blur. Standard Displays: Most devices, including older Apple products, have a refresh rate of 60Hz, meaning the screen updates 60 times per second.

Most devices, including older Apple products, have a refresh rate of 60Hz, meaning the screen updates 60 times per second. ProMotion’s Advantage: With ProMotion, the display can refresh up to 120 times per second (120Hz), offering a visibly smoother experience, especially noticeable when scrolling or watching fast-paced videos. Dynamic Adjustment: The Heart of ProMotion What sets ProMotion apart from other high-refresh-rate technologies is its dynamic adaptability: Content-Based Adaptation: Instead of constantly running at 120Hz, ProMotion adjusts the refresh rate based on the content. For instance, while watching a movie shot at 24 frames per second, the display might adjust to 24Hz to match the content, conserving battery life.

Instead of constantly running at 120Hz, ProMotion adjusts the refresh rate based on the content. For instance, while watching a movie shot at 24 frames per second, the display might adjust to 24Hz to match the content, conserving battery life. Touch Input Responsiveness: ProMotion also enhances the responsiveness of touch input. When using the Apple Pencil, for example, the technology can reduce latency, making the drawing or writing experience feel more instantaneous. Benefits of ProMotion Technology Smoother Animations: Everything from scrolling web pages to transitioning between apps feels incredibly fluid.

Everything from scrolling web pages to transitioning between apps feels incredibly fluid. Enhanced Gaming: Gamers can enjoy smoother gameplay with reduced motion blur, especially in fast-paced games.

Gamers can enjoy smoother gameplay with reduced motion blur, especially in fast-paced games. Battery Efficiency: By dynamically adjusting the refresh rate based on content, ProMotion can conserve battery life when high refresh rates aren’t necessary.

By dynamically adjusting the refresh rate based on content, ProMotion can conserve battery life when high refresh rates aren’t necessary. Improved Video Playback: Videos play more smoothly, and there’s reduced judder in scenes with rapid motion.

Which iPhones Have ProMotion Displays?

While ProMotion debuted on the iPad Pro, Apple has since incorporated this technology into other devices, including the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as its Apple MacBooks, and, of course, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.