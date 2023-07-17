How To Hide And Delete Apps From iPhone In 2023 (Including Apple’s!)

Pin

Ever wonder how to hide and delete apps on your iPhone? It used to be a lot harder than it is now.

For years iPhone users were stuck with Apple’s default apps. These apps include the likes of Mail, Stocks, Safari, Clock, Compass, Notes, and more. While most people found these apps useful, there were others who wished they could be removed from their iPhones. Well, now you can remove default Apple apps – and it’s actually really simple to do!

We’ll show you how to delete both Apple-installed apps and third-party apps in the steps below. And don’t worry, both are really easy to do.

But you don’t only have to delete an app if you want it gone from your Home screen. You can also just hide an app. If you hide an app it stays on your iPhone but remains hidden out of the way. There are several ways to hide an iPhone app, and we’ll go through all those below too.

Ready? Let’s get started!

How To Delete Third-Party Apps From iPhone

Deleting third-party apps from the iPhone is something you have been able to do since the iPhone 3G back in 2008. Even on iOS 16 in 2023, the process is still the same (and very simple). Here’s what to do:

First, touch and hold the app icon lightly until it jiggles. Once the app’s icon is jiggling, tap on the – (minus) icon in its corner. A popup will appear asking if you want to delete the app or remove the app from the home screen. Tap the red Delete App text. Another popup will appear asking if you want to delete the app. Tap the red Delete button to delete it. After you are finished deleting any other apps, press the “Done” button in the upper right-hand corner of the screen on the iPhone X or later or the Home button on older iPhones to finish the process.

How To Delete Apple Apps From iPhone

Deleting a pre-installed Apple app on your iPhone is really no different than deleting any other app. Check out the instructions below (and notice how similar they are to the instructions for deleting any other iPhone app).

First, touch and hold the app icon lightly until it jiggles. Once the app’s icon is jiggling, tap on the – (minus) icon in its corner. A popup will appear asking if you want to delete the app or remove the app from the home screen. Tap the red Delete App text. Another popup will appear asking if you want to delete the app. Tap the red Delete button to delete it. After you are finished deleting any other apps, press the “Done” button in the upper right-hand corner of the screen on the iPhone X or later or the Home button on older iPhones to finish the process.

Restoring Deleted Default iPhone Apps

This process is just a little more complicated than deleting default apps but not by much. If you’ve deleted an Apple app and then decide you want it back, follow these steps:

Launch the App Store app on your iPhone or iOS device. In the search field, type in the correct name of the default Apple app you want to restore. The name you type must match the exact name Apple has named the app (see all the names above) or it won’t appear in search results. Tap the cloud download button to re-download the app. Once the app is downloaded, it will appear on your Home screen. Tap it to launch it again like any other app.

How To Hide Apps On iPhone

If you don’t want to delete an app but simply hide it from your Home screen there’s good news! Apple has a few ways to hide apps on your iPhone. The first way is hiding them tucked away inside a folder and the second way is hiding apps so they only appear in the App Library. Let’s take a look at both ways now.

How To Hide Apps On Your iPhone Using App Folders

Apple has long allowed users to create folders on the iOS home screen. These folders let you collect two or more apps together. Each folder can have multiple pages of apps too.

While folders are primarily designed for organizational reasons (decluttering your home screen), they can also be used to hide apps away. This is especially true when you place an app on a second or later page inside a folder.

Here’s how to create a folder on your iOS home screen and hide an app inside it:

First, touch and hold an app icon lightly until it jiggles. Once the app’s icon is jiggling, let go. Now all the app icons on the home screen will be jiggling. Now move one app over another to create a folder. When you do this, you’ll see both apps are now inside the folder. You can keep dragging and dropping other apps into the folder as well. Each “page” of a folder can have nine apps and each folder can have multiple pages. If you really want to hide an app away, drag it to a deeper page within the folder so you can’t see it when tapping on the folder without swiping to the next page.

How To Hide Apps Inside The App Library Only

The App Library is a feature in iOS 14 and later that resides after the last page on your home screen. To bring up the App Library keep swiping left on your home screen pages. You’ll eventually come to the App Library.

The App Library keeps the apps on your iPhone organized into pre-configured folders. At the top of the App Library is a search field that allows you to see an alphabetical list of all the apps on your iPhone too.

You can remove an app from your home screen without deleting it by sending it to the App Library. If you do this, the app will only appear in the App Library and not on a home screen page. Here’s how to do this:

First, touch and hold the app icon lightly until it jiggles. Once the app’s icon is jiggling, tap on the – (minus) icon in its corner. A popup will appear asking if you want to delete the app or remove the app from the home screen. Tap the “Remove from Home Screen” text. This will instantly remove the app from the Home screen. You will then only be able to find it in the App Library.

You Couldn’t Always Delete Apple Apps – Not Until The Release of iOS 10

It wasn’t until iOS 10 that Apple gave people their wish–sort of. With the release of iOS 10, Apple allowed people to hide default apps on their iPhones, but not remove them completely. But with iOS 11, that changed.

iOS 11 brought the ability for users to completely delete most default apps on their iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches. I say “most” because there are default Apple apps that Apple doesn’t allow you to delete. Settings is one – and the reason why should be obvious.

But Apple allows users to delete most of its other preinstalled apps. Here is the complete list of the ones you can delete:

Books

Calculator

Calendar

Compass

Contacts

FaceTime

Files

Find My

Fitness

Freeform

Home

iTunes Store

Mail

Maps

Measure

Music

News

Notes

Podcasts

Reminders

Shortcuts

Stocks

Tips

Translate

TV

Voice Memos

Wallet

Watch

Weather

Also, there are some things to keep in mind if you do delete Apple’s default apps. Sometimes the iPhone’s functionality will be affected elsewhere. For example, if you delete the Calculator app, the calculator won’t appear in Control Center. Likewise, if you delete the Weather or Stocks app, data from those apps (including their widgets) won’t be available elsewhere in iOS.