How To Access The App Library In iOS 14 – There’s A New Way To Tap Your Apps

Pretty much since its inception, the iPhone’s home screen has always been the same. It’s essentially page after page of app icons. However, all that’s changing in iOS 14. With the upcoming software update, how your home pages are arranged and organized are going to look completely different. A big part of that change is a new feature called “App Library.”

iOS 14 Gets A Home Screen Remake

iOS 14 (and iPadOS 14) is getting a MAJOR redesign when it comes to the home screen. Part of that major redesign are the all-new home screen widgets, which literally live on the home screen right next to all the app icons you know and love.

However, iOS 14 is also debuting the App Library, which will further change the way your home screen looks and works. The App Library is a long-time coming for many users, who have complained that iOS has needed a visual overhaul for years. And with iOS 14–they’re getting it.

What You Need To Know About The App Library In iOS 14

The new App Library in iOS 14 can best be likened to a home screen with automatically generated folders that house all the apps on your iPhone. These folders automatically sort your apps into categories–and each category gets its own folder in the App Library. Such categories include Social, Productivity, Entertainment, and more.

What’s impressive with these categories in the App Library is that they will actually reorganize on their own based on your app usage. So, if you tend to use Productivity apps more than Social apps, the Productivity folder will be shown at the top of your App Library for easy access.

The App Library also has a “Recently Added” category, which shows you the apps you recently used or downloaded. This is very hand especially for those who always seem to have trouble finding an app they just downloaded on their home screen.

Another “smart” feature of the App Library is its ability to suggest and show you apps you may need quick access to based on the time, your location, or the activity you are currently undertaking.

Oh, and one HUGE new change relating to the App Library: now users can actually HIDE hoe screen pages in iOS 14. But what if those pages have apps you need to access, you may ask? You can always unhide those home screen pages to find the app’s icon and launch it–or you can just swipe to view your App Library, which you can’t hide, and you can find the app you are looking for there without needing to find it on a hidden (or unhidden) home page.

And of course, the App Library has a search function at your fingertips if you just want to quickly enter the name of an app to find it.

How To Access The App Library In iOS 14

Given the major advantages of the App Library in iOS 14, is it any wonder iPhone users are excited about using the feature? For many, it will make navigating the iPhone much faster and more intuitive. And, if it’s not your thing, no worries–you can just ignore it as the App Library is always hidden one swipe behind your last home screen page.

But if you do want to use the new App Library in iOS 14, just how do you go about doing that? Just follow these steps:

On the ‌home screen‌ of your iPhone, swipe left to your last page of apps. Once on your last page of apps, swipe left one final time and you’ll see the App Library displayed.

From there, just tap on any category to find and use the app you’re looking for. Oh, one more cool thing about the App Library: you can view it in icon or list view. Icon view is the default, but simply tap the search field or swipe down from the top of the App Library’s screen to see all your apps listed alphabetically. Pretty cool!