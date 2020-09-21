The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Customizing The iOS 14 Home Screen In 2020 – Widgets Everywhere!

iOS 14 has been released and the breakout feature is, without a doubt, home screen widgets. We’ve told you how to use iOS 14’s new widgets on your iPhone before. They are great little “mini apps” that allow you to see quick app information right on your home screen without needing to launch the app itself.

However, home screen widgets have become a smash hit on social media. Why? Because with the right apps, you can use widgets to radically alter the appearance of your iOS 14 iPhone home screen. Matter of fact, the big trend on Twitter and other social media platforms is showing off your new iOS 14 home screen designs. For example, just take a look at these tweets:

how to do the aesthetic Home Screen (iOS 14) : a thread. pic.twitter.com/RObjIXcjbG — 𝒥𝒶𝒦𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶✨🎨 (@Kaylasfro) September 19, 2020

Current iOS 14 home screen setup. pic.twitter.com/gtFjRnMkq7 — Traf (@traf) September 20, 2020

so i finished my ios 14 homescreen what do we think?? pic.twitter.com/Ld1jaz4WmA — audrey ¹ᴰ (@cherrysswift) September 18, 2020

I'M ONCE AGAIN ASKING FOR YOU TO DROP YOUR IOS 14 HOMESCREEN LAYOUT pic.twitter.com/AQHlARDtk7 — 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮⁷ (@edgygukkie) September 19, 2020

What’s amazing is all those iPhone users radically altered their iPhone home screen without jailbreaking their iPhones. Yep, they did ALL that just by using iOS 14’s new widget features and the right apps. What right apps are those, you ask? Check out the five best home screen widget apps to help radically alter your iPhone’s home screen in 2020 below.

Widgetsmith

What it does: This is THE app that got the widget home screen trend started. It's one of the most powerful apps out there that let you customize iOS 14 home screen widgets.

This is THE app that got the widget home screen trend started. It’s one of the most powerful apps out there that let you customize iOS 14 home screen widgets. How to get it: iOS

Color Widgets

What it does: This app is the one most people use to get the perfect color set for their widgets. The color customization of the widgets work great if you want the perfect color scheme to go along with your home screen wallpaper.

This app is the one most people use to get the perfect color set for their widgets. The color customization of the widgets work great if you want the perfect color scheme to go along with your home screen wallpaper. How to get it: iOS

Photo Widget : Simple

What it does: This app allows you to create photo widgets on your home screen. Use it to keep a pic of your family–or your favorite pop star right on your home screen.

This app allows you to create photo widgets on your home screen. Use it to keep a pic of your family–or your favorite pop star right on your home screen. How to get it: iOS

Motivation – Daily quotes

What it does: This great app allows you to put motivational widgets right on your home screen.

This great app allows you to put motivational widgets right on your home screen. How to get it: iOS

Photobox Widget

What it does: Lets you keep photos on our home screen.

Lets you keep photos on our home screen. How to get it: iOS