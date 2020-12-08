Nokia 5G Phones: What’re Your Options?

Nokia – now owned by HMD – makes a range of Android-powered smartphones. But what’re your options when it comes to 5G mobile phones?

If you want a Nokia 5G phone, you have just one option at the moment: the Nokia 8.3. The Nokia 8.3 is not a flagship either. Instead, it is an aggressively priced mid-tier phone that packs in plenty of specs and, in my opinion, punches well out of its weight with respect to performance and features…

HMD, the new owner of Nokia, doesn’t do things quite as you’d expect. Rather than attempting to compete directly with Apple and Samsung, the company has instead focussed on a couple of key things that consumers want.

#1 – Value For Money: The first and most important aspect of Nokia’s new business model is the price. The company doesn’t charge thousands for its phones; instead, it builds solid, performance devices that compete aggressively on price. The 5G-enabled Nokia 8.3 is a prime example of this – it retails for £344/$499.99

Clean, Bloatware-Free Software: If you want the best possible Android experience, you need to be looking at Google's Pixel phones. They run just Android as Google intended. In second place, you have Nokia. All Nokia Android phones run stock Android, so it looks just like Android on a Pixel phone. Nokia phones also do not ship with bloatware.

The Nokia 8.2 – A Mid-Range 5G Phone For The Masses

If you do not want to spend big bucks on your next phone, and you want an Android phone, the Nokia 8.3 is a fine example of what can be done with a phone when a company knows what it is doing.

The Nokia 8.3 is not a flagship phone, but looking at it you’d never guess. Nokia kept the price of the Nokia 8.3 down by using the Snapdragon 765G rather than the 865 CPU and using IPS LCD screens rather than OLED.

Where it counts, however, in places like the camera department, battery life, RAM, and internal storage, the Nokia 8.3 is a killer handset with excellent performance. You even get 18W Fast Charging which is better than both Apple and Samsung’s phones.

Nokia 8.3 Specs

Weight: 220g

Dimensions: 171.9 x 78.6 x 9 mm

Display size: 6.81-inch

Resolution: FHD+ (2400×1080)

Pixel density: 386ppi

Chipset: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 64GB / 128GB

Rear cameras: 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 24MP

Battery: 4,500mAh

Nokia 8.3 Camera Specs

64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

12 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.43″, 1.4µm, AF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

The Nokia 8.3 uses a quad-lens Carl Zeiss-branded camera. And for the money, it is an incredibly impressive setup. It wipes the floor with the iPhone 11’s camera and that phone is nearly double the price of the Nokia 8.3.

You have a wide and ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth lens. Performance is generally pretty good. It’s no way near as good as the Nokia 9 PureView or handsets like the Pixel 5 or iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max. But for this price, you get a lot of tech and pretty solid results.

If you’re just a basic user, someone that takes selfies and random shots that will be uploaded to Instagram and Facebook, the Nokia 8.3’s camera is more than capable. For more advanced users, however, you will find both the macro and depth lenses lacking slightly.

But for this kind of money, that’s always going to be the case. If you want a professional camera experience, you gotta pay the big bucks. Or, get yourself a Pixel 4a…

Battery Life

You know I said the Nokia 8.3 punches well out of its weight where it counts? Well, one area where the Nokia 8.3 excels is battery life. The phone runs on a 4500mAh battery and that, combined with the SD765G CPU, equates to one to two days of battery life between charges.

If battery life is something that is important to you, the Nokia 8.3 – even with 5G connectivity – has it in spades. And if that wasn’t enough, the Nokia 8.3 has more antennas than any other phone on the market, so it’ll connect faster and have better call quality than most £1000 phones. The antenna spread also makes connecting to 5G a lot faster and more reliable.

