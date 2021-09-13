Apple’s iPhone 13 launches tomorrow – that’s September 14, if you’re reading this in the future. Will we see any changes to the iPhone 13 dimensions? Let’s find out…

Apple’s iPhone 13 range – meaning, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max — will pick up where the iPhone 12 left off, bringing faster 5G, improved battery life, and a raft of updates to the phones’ camera and internal components.

But how big will the iPhone 13 be? Is Apple switching up the design this year? As always, we won’t know for sure until the iPhone 13 series is launched. But we do have a mountain of iPhone 13 leaks to work with, so let’s take a look at what’s known so far about the iPhone 13 size and dimensions.

iPhone 13 Dimensions

If you know your iPhone 13 leaks, you know that Apple isn’t shaking things up in the design department this year. That’s all happening next year with the iPhone 14’s release. There will be changes to 2021’s iPhone, of course, but there’ll be more subtle.

First, the sizes for the iPhone 13 series. Most reports tend to agree that Apple will keep the iPhone 13 exactly the same size as the iPhone 12; this means, if you’re using an iPhone 12 and you get the iPhone 13, the phone will look and feel almost identical in the hand.

iPhone 13 Dimensions & Sizes (All Models)

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE DISPLAY TYPE DIMENSIONS iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7in OLED 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Pro 6.1in OLED 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 6.1in OLED 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Mini 5.4in OLED 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Dimensions, Screen Sizes & Display Types

If you haven’t updated your iPhone for a while, since the iPhone X or iPhone X, there are a couple of newer models in the mix these days in the form of the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone XS Max, is Apple’s flagship iPhone release for 2021. The iPhone 13 Mini, conversely, is the smallest and cheapest iPhone option of the range – it has a 5.4in OLED display and is really, really dinky.

The standard model, the iPhone 13, remains the same size as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 with a 6.1in display. The only difference here is that, like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 runs an OLED display, whereas the iPhone 11’s is LCD.

We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21. The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020). Ming Chi Kuo

When is The iPhone 13 Coming Out?

Apple will announce the iPhone 13 range on September 14 – that’s tomorrow if you’re reading this on the date it was first published. The iPhone 13 range will then go up for pre-order immediately with release dates in the UK, US, and Europe following a week or so later.

This means you’ll be able to buy the iPhone 13 from around September 21. Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 lineup are expected to go live as soon as the launch event finishes, meaning you should be able to buy your iPhone 13 from September 14.

As with everything related to Apple’s iPhone, there’ll be a myriad of activity around the new handsets once they’re available. If you want to check out the best deals for the iPhone 13, we’ll have them all logged and curated on our dedicated iPhone 13 resource hub.

